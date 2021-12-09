UWFA, beach soccer body partner to promote women’s game

Elated: UBSA boss Deo Mutabazi. PHOTO/ JB SSENKUBUGE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Both bodies have a common goal to have Uganda competing in continental women’s beach soccer events and later on the intentional stage.

Uganda Women Football Association (UWFA) and beach soccer governing body UBSA have found unity in purpose.

