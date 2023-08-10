UYFA U15 championship to tackle climate change

The inaugural Uganda Youth Football Association's U15 national championship is poised to make a groundbreaking impact by integrating climate consciousness into its core values.

The championship's focus on addressing the climate crisis is an unprecedented move, with plans to roll out a comprehensive sport for development curriculum aimed at educating individuals and organisations worldwide about carbon footprint reduction.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Roberts Kiwanuka, the chairman of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), emphasised the primary objective of utilising football as a powerful tool for teaching children about environmental preservation and the significance of safeguarding our delicate ecosystems.

“By instilling environmental awareness among the younger people, the championship aspires to ignite a collective drive to combat the pressing issue of climate change,” Kiwanuka said in an interview.

Undoubtedly, climate change stands as an existential threat transcending cultural boundaries. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an authoritative voice on the matter, unequivocally asserts humanity's responsibility for the ongoing climate crisis.

Kiwanuka elaborates that before the tournament's commencement, participants will engage in a tree-planting initiative aided by local partners and a cleaning campaign within Luweero Town.

Originally slated for Mbarara City, the inaugural U15 inter-academy league tournament has been relocated to Luweero due to logistical considerations. The tournament will take place from August 30 to September 3 at various grounds in the town.

The rescheduling, however, has not dampened the enthusiasm, as more than 2,500 players from U15 and U17 teams representing Fufa's 23 sub-regions eagerly anticipate their participation in the national finals.

Kiwanuka said that the concept aligns seamlessly with Fufa's vision of establishing centers of excellence across the various Fufa regions.