Varsity dominance mirrors regional dominance

In the past 12 editions of the Eastern Africa University Games, Uganda has won a record 11 times. Ndejje, who have seven overall titles, are only followed by Makerere with four.

Kenya’s Egerton are the only university out of Uganda, to have won the regional Games when they hosted the inaugural event in 1999.

Of the 25 universities that won medals at the games hosted by Ndejje University in Luweero District, only eight were from Kenya. Tanzania took none. Overall, Uganda scooped 122 gold medals, followed by Kenya with 28.

A numbers game

The secret of winning the Eastern Africa title lies in the numbers. Just like Shaka Zulu's classical Bull's Horn Formation, the Ugandan teams strategically overwhelm the opposition.

First, of the 40 universities present, Uganda fielded 20, while the other two countries fielded a combined 20. Combined, Uganda had 1,604 athletes taking part leaving 1,081 slots for the others.

But numbers don't matter without a clear strategy.

"We field athletes in games where we have a competitive advantage and also a big number of medal events," Ivan Karimunda, the sports tutor of Ndejje, said.

Ndejje, who were overall champions, deployed heavily in swimming where a maximum of 36 medals can be won. They ended up with 23 of those with Rashidah Najjuma collecting 12. Trevor Kimuli and Mahmood Mutesasira scooping six and four golds, respectively.

Athletics, which also has 36 medals on offer, was Ndejje's fodder. Super talented Knight Aciru led the medal haul in the 10,000m and 5,000m with Diana Wansa of Kenya denying Uganda a 1-2 finish in both events. Uganda ended up with 14 gold medals.

Karate and taekwondo are the other top medal earners, with 14 and 16, respectively. Only Kenya Methodist University came close to Ndejje and KU in collecting the most medals in these sports.

Football kings

In the Cecafa region, Uganda has won the most elite football titles with others chasing shadows.

A revolution started by the University Football League 10 years ago, has boosted university football to competitive levels.

By offering bursaries to the top players in the region, eventual champions Bugema, beaten finalists IUIU and UCU, were always going to be a hard nut to crack. Ndejje has benefitted from the university team that plays in the second tier of the league, so is KU, who compete in the regional league.

Meddy credits UFL for the turn of events as the Seventh-day Adventist institution did not give sports a priority until six years ago when they were admitted in the university league.

“We have been supported by the administration to recruit top talents and we now have several players graduating to top teams like Fred Gift at SC Villa now,” Nyanzi said.

Women football

Uganda is in yardstick of women football in Eastern Africa having played at the finals of the 2022 women Afcon in Morocco.

Uganda Christian University (UCU), who won a back-to-back women football title, did not need any magic. They were not only favourites, but they had a strong and experienced squad.

UCU Lady Cardinals, for which most of the players appear, plays in the national league, the Fufa Women Elite League. They had a strong eleven with Bridget Nabisaalu, who played for the Crested Cranes in the 2018 Cecafa Cup as well as Asiat Naluggwa, Sharon Nadunga, goalkeeper Hadija Nalongo and Mercy Nabulobi.

Beaten finalists KU had in their ranks; Josephine Ndagire (Makerere), Brenda Nakayenga (Asubo) Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe) and teammate Juliet Adeke.

Kenyatta University coach Caroline Ajowi, Kenya’s former U20 coach, affirmed Uganda’s superiority.

“When I came here, I knew Ugandan teams were going to be hard. I am happy we managed to play in the semifinals,” Ajowi said after her team was pummeled 4-0 in the bronze medal match by Kyambogo University.

Netball

Only South Africa can compare with Uganda in terms of netball in Africa. Zambia and Malawi have to find their places.

As a top netball country, when Kampala University (KU) cemented Uganda’s status. KU fielded the likes of NIC pair of Margret Baagala and Sarah Nakiyunga; Weyonje’s trio of Shakirah Nassaka (netball player of the season), Faridah Kadondi and Harriet Amoding as well as Annet Najjuka and Mercy Batamulinza of KCCA.

KU was unbeaten in six with a goal difference of 151 followed by debutants Victoria, who only lost to the champions. UCU was third. Such was Uganda’s dominance that the best Kenyan teams were eliminated in the quarters.

Despite being new, Victoria had She Cranes star Shadia Nassanga (KCCA), Christine Namulumba Kango (Prisons), Nasiimu Mutesi (NIC) and Fildauce Namulema (Life Sport). All UCU players are top league material! By all means, this was supposed to be Uganda’s gold!

Inclusive Makerere

Makerere has always dominated the mind games but it is their inclusive approach that earned them 68 medals.

Makerere and Bishop Stuart were the only universities that presented women teams in goalball, a game for the visually impaired. Maseno and IUIU joined in the men’s gold rush. Actually Makerere had representation in every sport.

“We even had teams for women rugby but did not just have opponents,” Brian Miiro, the sports tutor, said.

Obviously Uganda is the gold mark of woodball coming second to founders Chinese Taipei (Taiwan). When Derrick Ankunda of Ndejje took the men’s singles and Mubs won the women overall title, it was befitting of the country’s status. Kenya can keep chasing along the fairways.





Lessons

Kenya has had a competitive advantage in rugby, hockey, athletics but have since collapsed like a house of cards giving Uganda space to catch up.

Despite all the success, Uganda can still borrow a leaf from Kenyan universities in terms of branding.

Kenyan universities, especially Kenyatta and Tanzania’s Ardhi University were exceptionally neat throughout the tournaments.

Reported issues of corruption and sexual harassment among female athletes, also need to be addressed.

EAUG - medal haul for Uganda

Gold Silver Bronze

1. Ndejje 59 39 26

2. Makerere 21 20 27

3. Mubs 15 6 19

5. UCU 8 7 5

6. KIU 7 7 8

11. Gulu 2 4 4

12. Victoria 2 4 4

13. Busitema 2 2 2

14. KU 2 2 2

15. Bugema 2 1 1

16. Kyambogo 1 5 7

17. Bp Stuart 1 4 0

21. IUIU 0 1 0

22. Kisubi 0 0 1

23. MUST 0 0 1

24. Nkumba 0 0 1

25. Nkozi 0 0 1

Former winners

1999 - Egerton, Kenya

2000 - Makerere, Uganda

2002 - Makerere, Uganda

2004 - Makerere, Uganda

2006 - Ndejje, Uganda

2008 - Makerere, Uganda

2010 - Ndejje, Uganda

2012 - Ndejje, Uganda

2014 - Ndejje, Uganda

2016 - Ndejje, Uganda