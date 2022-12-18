Varsity games open with call for regional integration

Rebecca Kadaga, the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs has called on athletes competing in the Eastern Africa University Games at Ndejje University to work towards regional cooperation and integration through sports.

Speaking as the chief guest at the official opening ceremony of the 12th edition of the Games at Ndejje University Saturday afternoon, Kadaga stressed that sports in particular plays a large part in the success of collaboration and cooperation on a regional level.

"Focusing on sports as a tool for integration is necessary to build resilient societies through the youth," she underlined.

Kadaga also used the games to launch a new sport, disc golf which will have an 18-hole course at the Luweero campus.

The five-day games, which are being hosted in Uganda for the fourth time, have attracted 30 universities from Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

The universities had a parade at the official opening ceremony with entertainment from Crane Performers.

John Chrysestom Muyingo the State Minister for Primary Education urged Ndejje to erect a permanent statue of President Museveni at the university as a tribute to his contribution towards Luweero Triangle and the university.

Thankful

The Vice Chancellor Ndejje University Prof Eriabu Lugujjo was a relieved man witnessing the games kick off. He stated that the games were supposed to be hosted earlier in 2020 but pushed forward by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With funding issues that required $8.5m to finance the masterplan, Prof Lugujjo was happy with government contribution towards the games.

He explained that through inter-ministerial departments, the government has offered the university roads, and a $1m purse.

"We are grateful to the numerous government departments that have made these games possible," Prof Lugujjo said.

Patrick Ogwel, the General Secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS) said the games were a priority because the facilities will be used by elite athletes when the games are over.

Goals galore

Before the opening ceremony, some teams played at the various courts.

Kampala University women team were the most impressive on the opening day scoring a mammoth seven goals to nothing against Busitema University.

Daphine Nalubowa led the charts with a hat-trick as the stylish Amina Nababi and Josephine Ndagire helped themselves with a brace each.

In boys’ action, University Football League champions Uganda Martyrs University, were held to a goalless draw by a resilient YMCA while Makerere beat Uganda Christian University (UCU) 2-0. UCU had earlier beaten Makerere University Business School (Mubs) 1-0.



Selected results

Netball

Ndejje 44-1 IUIU

Kyambogo 21-15 Kenyatta

Dodoma 17-10 Makerere

Gulu 17-23 Mountains of the Moon

Nkumba 28-20 Mt Kenya

UCU 43-5 Busitema

Football – men

Uganda Martyrs 0-0 YMCA

Makerere 2-0 UCU

UCU 1-0 Mubs

IUIU 3-1 Kyambogo

Football – women