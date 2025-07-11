Vienna Titans keep unbeaten start in alumni league

Vienna Titans, an alumni team from Vienna College Namugongo, are making wonders in the ongoing International Schools Alumni League, sitting comfortably in second place with seven points, just two behind the unbeaten Kabojja Warriors.

As the league, established last year to foster community through sports, enters Match Day three this weekend, the Titans are showcasing both a renewed spirit and a sharp new look.

The league, which kicked off on Saturday, June 29, 2025, features 11 teams including ISU Leopards, Tank Hill Titans, Rainbow OGS, Wolis Saints, Taibah Olympians, Taibah Spartanz, KISU Lions, AKSA 47z, and the defending champions, Harambee Stars. The season is set to conclude on August 19.

The Vienna Titans wasted no time in making their intentions clear, earning a 1-0 victory over defending champions Harambee Stars in their opening fixture. The goal came courtesy of Travis Ngobi, setting a positive tone for their campaign.

During last weekend's action at the International University of East Africa grounds in Kansanga, the Titans, with their sights firmly set on this year's titke, unveiled a new kit for the season.

This new look, emblazoned with the Vienna Alumni brand, seemed to inspire an instant impact. The Titans battled through back-to-back fixtures, securing a goalless draw against the KISU Lions before another 1-0 win over Aga Khan 47z. These results have not only kept the team unbeaten but also extended their defensive record to three consecutive clean sheets.

“We knew we had to perform, and the boys showed up,” said head coach Richard Magezi.

The inspiration behind the league and the sponsorship of the Titans stems from the “Roy’s League,” which ran at Vienna College Namugongo between 2000 and 2005.

Godfrey Bwogi Kimera saw sponsoring the Titans team, through the Old Pals Investment Club, as an opportunity to build community through sports after school.

“There’s so much time after high school, and rarely a heads-up is given on what to do with it. The Vienna Titans are an opportunity to spend time with other alumni, build community and keep our bodies healthy," Kimera said.

The Old Pals Investment Club, under the leadership of Eng. Michael Ntimba, from the Class of 2000–2005, has thrown its full weight behind the team. Originally founded to promote savings and financial literacy, the club recognised the Titans as a worthy cause.

“This is about belief. We were nurtured. Now, when we see the Titans, we see our younger selves. Our support tells these boys that we believe in them," said Ntimba.

Int'l Schools Alumni League

Weekend Results

Vienna Titans 1-0 Aga Khan 47z

ISU Leopards 5-0 Wolis Saints

Rainbow OGs 1-1 Taibah Spartanz

Aga Khan 47z 1-1 Tank Hill Titans

Kabojja Warriors 1-0 Harambee Stars

KISU Lions 0-0 Vienna Titans

Taibah Spartanz 0-0 Wolis Saints

Rainbow OGs 2-0 Harambee Stars

ISU Leopards 2-1 Taibah Olympians

Kabojja Warriors 3-2 KISU Lions