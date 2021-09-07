Volleyball: All eyes on Omuriwe 

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

When the Volleyball Cranes take to the floor at the African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda, their first ever appearance will not be the only unfamiliar thing.

Their head coach Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo will also become the first woman to call shots for a men’s team at the continent’s prime competition. The former KAVC league winner is both excited and ready for the opportunity to take on the elites of the game.

“It has always been my dream to coach a team like this and this is a dream come true,” she told Daily Monitor.

In the same Kigali Arena, Kenya Morans basketball head coach Lizz Mills was on Sunday recognised for breaking barriers to command a place at the table previously occupied by only men.

Omuriwe might not like the limelight but she will certainly attract the attention. “It’s all about the boys and they deserve all the attention,” she said.

Ready for action

The Air Force tactician believes her troops are ready to challenge the continent’s best.

“We’re ready for the challenge. The boys have worked hard since we started training and now is the time to get results,” Omuriwe said.

The first game of the tournament will be the most important, according to Omuriwe, who has set targets with the team and individual players.

Uganda played and lost a build up game against Morocco on Saturday but it is not the loss that mattered to the coaching staff.

“The way the boys reacted when given instructions is encouraging,”

In Daudi Okello, George Aporu and Dickens Otim, the Cranes have lethal offence to ride on.

The championship serves off today at the Kigali Arena.

