Volleyball championship final suspended as teams disagree on venue

The politics and bickering in Uganda volleyball doesn’t look like it is about to end.

With the National Clubs Championship final delayed after poor lighting in Kabale two weeks ago, Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) communicated that a later date and venue would be announced to decide the winner.

The day was decided and the two teams had been scheduled to face off today for the delayed final.

That, however, will not happen after the two teams in the final, Sport-S and Nemostars, failed to agree on a venue for the game.

UVF has since come out to suspend the game.

“Following numerous feedback received, the president has suspended the completion of the National Clubs Championship pending further engagements of the concerned clubs,” reads part of a communication sent to the clubs on Thursday.

“We shall guide when this event shall be completed.”

Initially, the federation announced that Sport-S Grounds in Nsambya had been selected to host the final.

With Nemostars facing Sport-S in the final, they felt their opponent was getting an unfair advantange in a very important game and made their feelings known to the federation.

It made sense to the federation and a change was made from Nsambya to Nkumba University, a neutral venue.

After that change, Sport-S themselves came in to express their discomfort about the selected venue and asked UVF to consider scheduling the final in Kabale, the official host of the tournament.

And then to Kabale

“We as Sport-S are also uncomfortable with any venue other than the original venue for the competition which is Main Kabale District Stadium. With this, we request to exercise our right to the prevailing fairness and have the match scheduled at the original ground in Kabale,” part of the letter from Sport-S Warren Muhangi read.

“In the event that we cannot be allowed to exercise our right to this neutral venue, we kindly ask UVF not to get back to us on this matter and congratulations Nemostars.”

The Nsambya side revealed they would be readily available to play in Kabale and not any other venue suggested by the federation.

Nemostars head coach Andrew Okapis blames the federation for sitting and choosing Sport-S Grounds in the first place yet there are various options out there.

“I don’t think it would be fair for any of us to host this game. A neutral ground should have been selected from the onset,” Okapis told Sunday Monitor.

When contacted by this paper, Muhangi revealed that to end all this, UVF should look at ordering the two sides to find their way back to Kabale for the game.

“Personally I am not a man of excuses so to avoid any further issues we should go back to where the competition was,” he said.

“As Sport-S, we have lost many matches on our own grounds so I see no way home advantage has helped hosting teams,” he opined.

The winner of the National Clubs Championship books a ticket to represent Uganda at the Africa Clubs Championship.