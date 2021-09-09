Volleyball Cranes bid for quarters slot

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

After defeating Burkina Faso 3-1 in their opening game of the African Nations Championship, Uganda can confirm progress to the next stage of the tournament with victory over Burundi today afternoon.

The Volleyball Cranes registered the first win of the tournament on Tuesday to mark a strong start in their maiden appearance.

Today’s opponents Burundi fell to hosts Rwanda in straight sets in one of the most one-sided affairs at the championship thus far.

Having watched two sets of the clash between the hosts and Burundi, the Cranes know what to expect from the two remaining opponents.

Rwanda are riding on their experience in the team as well as a home crowd but Burundi are young and inexperienced.

“We have to stick to our game plan and execute well,” team captain George Aporu told Daily Monitor.

Burundi had challenges of player registration and had three of their players miss out of the first game due to a mix up in jersey numbers.

They played the opener without a libero as he was one of those caught in the numbers mix up.

Their predominantly young side was brushed aside by Rwanda.

The disorganisation in the Burundi camp should be encouraging to the Cranes but will not see them change anything in preparation and focus.

“We have to focus on ourselves and not other teams,” Aporu noted.

In the first game, Uganda were cruising and led 2-0 before a third set slumber got Burkina Faso back in it.

Finishing off opponents when in firm control is what the team have on their minds.

“We messed up abit in the third set against Burkina Faso and we must correct all that,” setter Smith Okumu said ahead of today’s game.

Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo’s charges and Rwanda are the firm favourites to come out of the group ahead of Burundi and Burkina Faso.

MEN’S AFRICAN NATIONS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPS

PLAYING TODAY

UGANDA VS BURUNDI - 3PM