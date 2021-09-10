Volleyball Cranes defeat Burundi, ready for Rwanda encounter

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

The Uganda men’s volleyball team, Volleyball Cranes were expected to have an easy outing against Burundi in the African Nations Championship yesterday.

The Cranes defeated Burundi in straight sets for their second win at the tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

Both players and coaches went into the game emphasizing the need to avoid any complacency against one of the weakest teams at the championship.

Head coach Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo made one change to the team that beat Burkina Faso on opening day as Dickens Otim replaced Bernard Malinga.

Uganda got out of the blocks early and led 8-6 at the first technical timeout of the opening set.

George Aporu and Daudi Okello were ruthless from the start.

The lead had grown to seven points (16-9) by the second technical timeout.

The Cranes took the first set 25-18.

In the second set, Burundi recovered from 9-13 to 13-14 as Uganda made errors but the threat was arrested and a second set registered 25-15.

The tactician even took off Okello for Jonathan Tumukunde on two occasions in the game.

The Cranes took the last set 25-15 to seal the victory in just over an hour.

From the start of the group games, Rwanda was always going to be Uganda’s toughest opponent of group A.

The two sides face off this evening in what is expected to be a decider on which team tops the group.

With qualification to the quarters already sealed, Rwanda will test Uganda’s credentials ahead of the knockout rounds.

Africa Nations Champs

Burundi 0-3 Uganda

(18-25, 15-25, 18-25)

Today’s fixture

Rwanda vs. Uganda -7pm

