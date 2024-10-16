Volleyball: Elyon want playoffs this season

Elyon Volleyball Club have their eyes on making this season’s playoffs in the National Volleyball League.

The club finished seventh in their maiden season but now feel ready to rub shoulders with the top order of the division by stretching their season deep into the playoffs.

“Last season we just wanted to survive and stay in the league, which we managed to achieve,” head coach Joshua Osia told Daily Monitor in an interview.

“Now we have to look at moving a step up and the target is for us to reach the playoffs this season,” he added.

Elyon started the season on a high, defeating the UCU Doves 3-1 to collect maximum points and boost their confidence.

That was followed by another impressive 3-1 victory over Prisons and Elyon now believe a playoffs spot is well within reach this campaign.

Led by Silver Owinjo, the predominantly young side will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they face Police on Wednesday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

“Police is a good team, having done good business in the transfer market but we are confident as a team. We beat UCU, who were in the playoffs last season and that gives us confidence.”

Elyon consists of mainly high school players, who lack the experience to execute when the stakes are high but there has been progress made since last season.

“I am dealing with young players so there is no need to get excited yet. They can be inconsistent sometimes. We need to keep gaining experience and this comes with the more matches played.

“Last season, we would be leading and the boys fail to contain pressure late in a set. That has changed a bit this season.”

Police have a 2-1 record following wins over Sky and Prisons, and a 3-2 loss to KCCA.

Luke Eitit and his charges will be looking to make it three wins in four outings early in the season. In the women’s category, KCCA will face off with rejuvenated Vision Volleyball Camp (VVC).

National Volleyball League

Serie A

Wednesday at Lugogo

Women: VVC vs. KCCA, 6pm