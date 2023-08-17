Volleyball Lady Cranes edge Morocco, up against Kenyan might

Uganda’s charge at the ongoing CAVB Women’s African Nations Championship in Yaoundé, Cameroon will get the toughest test on Friday.

The Volleyball Lady Cranes take on the Malkia Strikers of Kenya in their third match at the championship.

Having started the tournament with a straight-forward victory over Lesotho on Wednesday, Tonny Lakony’s troops overcame Morocco last night to make it two wins from as many games.

But it is the clash with Kenya that will test the level Uganda is at.

The nine-time African champions are among the favourites for the tournament and made light work of Burkina Faso Thursday to remain top of Group B standings.

So far so good

After pummeling Lesotho on Wednesday, Lakony made it clear the match was a no-contest and did not give the Lady Cranes a test good enough to gauge their level.

But Thursday’s hard-fought win over Morocco highlighted a few aspects the tactician will be proud of, especially the ability to hold their own when the stakes were high to grind out a result in the decisive set.

Uganda took the first 25-15 before falling 26-28 and 17-25 in the second and third frames to trail 2-1.

The team then fought back to take the fourth set 25-1 and level matters to force a decisive set, which they dominated in the first stages, leading 8-3 at the switch of sides before a nervy affair down the stretch.

Morocco came back into the set and were within one point (11-10) down the stretch. Uganda, however, held on to take the set 15-11 and win the match 3-2.

Uganda are in Group B and will have to finish in the top four to get into the quarterfinals of the competition, which was the team’s target going into the tournament.

CAVB Women’s African Nations Championship

Thursday result

Uganda 3-2 Morocco (25-15, 2-28, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11)

Friday

Kenya vs. Uganda -3pm