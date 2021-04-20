Volleyball: Nemo Stars on the brink after mixed start

By SAM MPOZA More by this Author

Nemostars have to beat for Ethiopian side Wolaita to make the last eight of the Africa Club Volleyball Championship that is ongoing in the Tunisian capital Tunis.

The Ugandan league champions won their tournament opener against debutantes MTC of Tanzania on Sunday only to lose to hosts Kelibia in the second game yesterday.

Nemo beat MTC 3-2 in a see-saw contest. The strain of that performance showed as they were swept 3-0 by Kelibia largely due a slow start.

They lost 25-10, 25-21, 25-18.

If they win today, Nemo will make the quarterfinals for a second successive edition of Africa’s premier club volleyball tournament. At last edition, Nemo finished sixth.

This is their sixth appearance at the tournament having been blighted by inadequate finances.

Nemo travelled with 10 players, two less than the full quota. Coach Andrew Okapis also stayed home as they could only raise part of the Shs67.5m needed.

On Sunday, these setbacks were quickly buried when they won the first set 25-15, thanks to Jonathan Tumukunde’s perfect services that earned the team five consecutive points from the second technical time-out.

Advertisement

However, the second set victory did not come as easy as the first set because Nemostars were forced to rally from 17 points to catch up with MTC’s 20 points before eventually taking the set 25-22.

The Tanzanians were done and were quick to compose themselves and brought the game to the jet-lagged Nemostars, taking the third set 25-21.

The visibly heavy-bodied Ugandans, for whom skipper Geirge Aporu is now coach-player, failed to come back into the game even in the fourth set after those gutsy wins, losing it 25 -11.

With no Tanzanian side having ever beaten their Ugandan counterparts, Nemostars preserved that history to win the decider 15-11.

Nemostars are placed in Group C of the championship that has attracted 16 teams.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com