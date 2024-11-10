Vuni, Kaluusimann and the tales of adventure bikers

Yes, you have seen the big, monstrous BMW 1200cc and 1250cc bikes at a place near you. Talk about adventure bikes and the first person many people will remind you of is Jacob Oulanyah, the late speaker of Parliament, who, in his short time on two wheels, used his face value to promote the bikers’ cause.

After his death in March 2022, many people fell in love with his bike, these bikes, in fact, became known as ‘Oulanyah bikes’. A good number of Ugandans have since purchased the bikes, embraced the joy of literally flying in comfort, on two wheels.

Ibrahim Vuni and Isaac Ssebunya Kaluusimann have been part of the biking game for decades, and forged a brotherhood that knows no boundaries. And, like many friendships, theirs, too, began on that famous ‘a friend in need’ line.

The beginning

Kaluusimann grew up around motorbikes. His elder brother introduced him to the world of two wheels; starting out on lower grade bikes for collecting water from the wells, matooke from the plantation and other home errands.

He really enjoyed the thrill and in 2003, after university, he had saved enough money to buy his first ever bike, a Yamaha DT 200cc. It eased his daily commutes from Mukono to Kampala and back. Before long, the second bike, a Honda Baja 250cc joined his stable. He has since owned a Honda XR 400cc, Yamaha XT 600cc, which introduced him to high end engines.

In 2009, Kaluusimann joined the Uganda Bikers Association and his first trip outside Uganda was to Nairobi, atop the famous Honda Africa Twin 750cc, borrowed from Peet Coetzee (RIP). After tasting the sweetness of the Twin, Kaluusimann bought himself one, which he rode to Southern Africa (Botswana), alongside Vuni and Walter Claude Mugambwa in October 2018.

Isaac Ssebunya Kaluusimann have been part of the biking game for decades. PHOTO/GODFREY LUGAAJU

He sold it after returning to Uganda and went back a few steps down to a Honda Steed. This was during a time when he was setting up his metal fabrication business in Mukono, and needed every coin to inject into it.

When the business stabilized, Kaluusimann bounced back to the top of the range clan, with BMW R12000 GSA 2016 model, which he rode to South Africa in 2022, still with Vuni and five others in the Ubuntu Ride aimed at adventuring into the unknown but also strengthening ties with fellow bikers across the 11 countries toured to and from.

Vuni’s road to the top of the mountain is not far different from his friend’s. He has owned them in all shapes and sizes. Around 2011, a number of Central Riders’ members had an evening outing at Lido Beach, Entebbe. Vuni rode on his Yamaha TTR and as night fell, on his way back home, he found Kaluusimann struggling with the headlights of his Honda Baja. They had gone dim. In typical biker brotherhood, Vuni offered a helping hand. He suggested that he rides in front, illuminating the way for Kaluusimann.

Together they rode up to Lugogo. Kaluusimann continued to Mukono, Vuni took the Lugogo Bypass to Ntinda. But as fate would have it, they met again. A friend to Vuni was looking for a bike to buy, and Vuni took him to Kaluusimann.

“When we reached Kaluusimann’s place, I was awed. The guy had a Baja and a Honda Africa Twin when all I had was just a TTR. But the most important thing that I liked about him was his charming and friendly nature. In fact I wanted to buy wind guards from him but he gave them to me for free. I was the happiest person that day,” recalls Vuni.

Upgrading

Vuni knew he needed a bigger bike to join the Uganda Bikers Association. He acquired a KTM 450 Enduro and shortly later, he upgraded to a KTM SMT 990cc from former motocross ace, Assaf Natan. But this came with lots of headache because he couldn’t raise the full payment that the owner had insisted on.

“I was constructing my houses in Entebbe. I had already bought iron bars, cement and other construction material but I resold them and raised money for full payment. I didn’t tell anybody. Imagine if my wife had known,” he chuckles.

That was 2013 and the Concourse d'Elegance, an exhibition for top-drawer bikes and cars, was approaching in Nairobi. Unfortunately, it got cancelled due to the Westgate Mall terror attacks, so Vuni missed out on his first ever ride out of Uganda. He sold the bike after some years and upgraded to the BMW R1200 GSA 2016 model.

In 2018, at the tail end of his contract as a Biomedical Technician with the United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Vuni wanted to test the bike on a long journey. Kaluusimann and Vuni and others had always talked about the ride to South Africa but with no action. So they got serious about it and revved into the unknown.

Conquering South Africa

Together, as ambassadors of hope for road safety and cancer awareness, they jumped onto their machines and headed down south. Mugambwa joined them a day after, in Tanzania, after riding 225km.

Away from the bike, Kaluusimann is an industrial welder. PHOTO/GODFREY LUGAAJU

The journey to South Africa had now begun and the thrill of riding through different tasking terrains and climates in 11 different countries pushed both man and machine to their ultimate limits. Along the way, Kaluusimann's bike gave way in Botswana, meaning that Vuni and Mugambwa had to continue southwards without him.

The trip opened their eyes to many things. The joy of indulging in your passion, outside the confines of your country can only be compared to a honeymoon or vacation.

The two have since recruited a large army of fellow bikers in traversing Uganda and neighboring countries. Last year, they rode around Lake Victoria (Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya) and this year, they did the East Africa Tour, including Zanzibar.

Friends-cum-brothers

Vuni has worked as a biomedical technician formerly with the UN in Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia and spends most of his time outside Uganda. When back home, he lives in Kiwanga, Mukono, while Kaluusimann lives in Mukono town. Their friendship stretches farther than just being bikers.

“We plan most things together. We exchange ideas on so many things outside bikes. We are brothers and despite the fact that we do completely different jobs, we have almost the same outlook on life,” says Kaluusimann, an industrial welder and fabricator, owning Kaluusi Designs metal workshop in Mukono.

Bikers love their machines to the marrow. You can do anything but not touch it even, but Vuni, even when outside Uganda, trusts Kaluusimann to an extent of allowing him to ride his bike in his absence.

“For bikers, our machines are our hearts and souls. You don’t want anyone to just touch and ride it. But with my relationship with Vuni, I can go to his home and pick the bike. No other person enjoys that privilege,” boasts Kaluusimann.

One scenario stands out. When Vuni was still in Sudan, he bought a BMW R1200 bike in absentia. Kaluusimann was the man behind everything. Vuni couldn't wait to have his hands on it and on the day of his return, Kaluusimann set off to pick him from Entebbe Airport but alas... He got involved in an accident that left the bike in terrible shape.

"I was lost for words. I didn't know how to break the news to him. I froze, but I had nothing to do but tell him. His response was 'kasita ggwe oli bulungi'. He quickly understood that these things happen, and actually paid millions in repairs. That day, I put my hat off for Vuni. That day cemented our brotherhood," recounts Kaluusimann.

Africa Twin vs BMW

People will always share some similarities, and differences. For these two, one of the most significant differences lies in their tastes and preferences in the bikes they love. Vuni is a BMW aficionado, while Kaluusimann’s heart pumps for a Honda Africa Twin Adventure.

Whereas a BMW is the ultimate show bike, with its monstrous build and head-turning size, the Twin comes off smaller and lighter in size but off road, it slithers like a cobra in a Savannah grassland afternoon. In 2022, Kaluusimann rode the BMW R1200 GSA to South Africa and back, the longest he has had to push it, and came back still not convinced it beats his favourite Twin.

“I wanted to buy a Twin but the time for the trip was approaching so fast and there was none readily available, so I begrudgingly settled for the BMW. But I know soon I will land on a Twin and go back to enjoying myself to the fullest,” he says.

“I tried to sway him to the BMW family and failed. There is no way one can convince me that there is a better bike than a BMW. But well, you have to respect people’s decisions and tastes,” reasons Vuni.

In 2018 during a cancer awareness ride to Buyende, Vuni ignited Kaluusimann's Africa Twin and sped away. He left his BMW behind. Kaluusimann, begrudgingly, rode and gave this analysis to me.

"I love Japanese brands. Honda, Yamaha , Suzuki. I love playing with bikes on dirt roads and spinning at controlled weights. Japanese bikes come off very natural at this. The BMW is super comfortable, sweet to resist but me, I am a destroyer so I prefer rugged stuff," he concluded.

Vuni readies himself to take on the miles. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

The positives

To many bikers, the time spent on those two wheels is therapeutic. And from the time they joined the Uganda Bikers Association more than a decade ago, the numbers in the group have more than tripled. The biggest positive is that with many riders joining in from all walks of life, the bikers’ image keeps improving.

Gone are the days when every biker was a ‘rascal’ in the eyes of ignorant onlookers. When former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah joined, a lot changed. And with others like Jimmy Akena, UPC President and Lira Municipality MP, Frank Othembi Nigel, former Director at Law Development Center (LDC) and other prominent faces, the acceptability has shot through the roof.

Angella Ssemukutu is undoubtedly the highest ranking female in the group. An astute businesswoman and Rotarian, she rose to the group's top seat, the Presidency, and served diligently for a number of terms.

For Kaluusimann and Vuni, the social belonging and charitable causes achieved while enjoying what they love most as a group comes second to none. For example, a biker is at home wherever they go. In 2018, Piero Dipheko, a Botswana biker, welcomed Vuni, Kaluusimann and Mugambwa and booked them into Masa Square, a 5-star hotel in the heart of Gaborone. Who can beat that brotherhood?

Quick tap

Name: Ibrahim Vuni

Nickname: King Vuni

Occupation: Biomedical Technician.

Current bike: BMW R1200 GSA 2016 Model.

Dream bike: BMW 1300 GSA, 2025 Model

Longest trip so far: South Africa (2018, 2022).

Most memorable trips so far: Round Lake Victoria (2023) and Round East Africa and Zanzibar Island (2024)

Dream destination on bike: European bike tour (in the pipeline)

Name: Isaac Ssebunya Kaluusimann

Nickname: Dr. Shrekie

Occupation: Industrial welder

Current bike: BMW R1200GSA 2016 model

Dream bike: Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L manual

Longest trip so far: South Africa (2022)