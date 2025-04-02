Wafula earns more time to implement hockey agenda

As you read this, the U-21 women’s national hockey team has intensified its training with belief that they will take part in the Junior Africa Cup of Nations due August 18-27 in Namibia.

It is not only, the first time Uganda is taking part in an U-21 continental hockey tournament but also one of those times in the recent past when a team embarks on a preparation journey with full belief that their trip will happen.

Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) chairman Philip Wafula has improved the relationship between their discipline and National Council of Sports (NCS) and the players are ripping the benefits.

Since he became chairman in 2021, the national teams have taken part in the 2021 FIH Bi-nation Series with Kenya, 2022 Africa Cup (both men and women), Olympic Qualifiers (2023), and 2024 Zambezi Series (both men and women). And their plans to return to the Africa Cup this year.

Alliances

That is why the fraternity probably felt he was an asset that needed no opposition, but rather a second four year term, in their elective assembly last Saturday at the Himalayan Restaurant on Akamwesi Mall in Kanyanya. His general secretary Stanley Tamale, treasurer Kenneth Tamale, and assistant treasurer Innocent Raskara – who has been an executive committee (excom) member – and organising secretary Richard Ssemwogerere, were also unopposed.

The lone delegate from Rockets and each of the two from Badgers, Weatherhead, and Wananchi voted Joshua Masawi as assistant general secretary at the expense of former publicity secretary Saddam Hussein, who was only endorsed by Kampala Hockey Club (KHC), in an election shunned by some clubs due to their financial status with the association.

KHC were again the only endorsers of photo-journalist John Phillip Mugabi as he lost the publicity secretary vote 7-2 to Rooney Aheebwe.

All clubs voted Martin Okello as one of three excom members but Rockets decision not to vote Philimon Ndyamuhaki – leaving him with eight of nine available votes – meant they had to vote Weatherhead’s Topher Kyamanywa thereby sending her into a re-run with KHC’s Bridget Baine.

There was no vote splitting in the re-run but a coin would have been tossed if they had tied again. KHC, Wananchi, and Rockets endorsed Baine while Badgers and Weatherhead stuck with Kyamanywa.

A lot to do

However, National Council of Sports officer James Kasumba warned that Wafula and co. will have to comply with the new law by June 20.

“If you look at the new law, it requires you to be in at least 50 percent of the districts for you to qualify to become a national association. Probably, you have to revise your structures and constitution to fall in line.

“So the task on this new excom is a huge one. But also, by law, the presence in those districts must be reflected in the composition of the excom at the time of compliance. So that might call for a new election at that time.

“Even more importantly, you need to develop a strategic plan of how you are going to achieve your targets. And for you to be on a safer side of the budgeting process, you have to align your activity calendar with the government financial year (running from July of a certain year to June of the next year) rather than the annual one running from January to December,” Kasumba suggested.

Uganda Hockey Association Excom 2025-2029

Chairman: Philip Wafula (Weatherhead)

Vice chairman: Joshua Opolot (Wananchi)

General secretary: Stanley Tamale (KHC)

Asst. general sec: Joshua Masawi (Badgers)

Treasurer: Kenneth Tamale (Rockets)

Asst. treasurer: Innocent Raskara (Wananchi)

Organising secretary: Richard Ssemwogerere (KHC)

Publicity secretary: Rooney Aheebwe (Badgers)

Committee members: Bridget Baine (KHC), Martin Okello (Wananchi), Philimon Ndyamuhaki (Badgers)



