Wakiso survives Kireka scare, Scrap Buyers held

The celebrations lasted late into the night after Greater Mukono forced a 10-all draw against title contenders Scrap Buyers but the real joy was in Nasana where Kireka broke the losing streak earning a hard-fought draw with hosts Wakiso City in the Nile Special National Pool League.

Greater Mukono’s season got a major boost after they came from behind to draw 10-10 with star-studded Scrap Buyers at the iTaano arena in Mukono.

Assured of a point, Scrap Buyers needed at least one goal to win but in fact it was the home side who wanted the result badly holding on to win the last two frames and earn a precious draw.

Coming from a shocking 11-9 victory over another title contenders, Upper Volta, greater Mukono coach Ben Kinene insisted before the electric game against Scrap Buyers that character was key for his players.

“This was a tough game and getting a draw is down to character. This is what I want my players to understand that if we concentrate, we can beat anyone,” he said.

With Upper Volta and Roxberry winning their respective games, the league title is still open and bonus points will most likely determine the winner.

Upper Volta returned to winning ways with a clinical 13-7 win over defending champions Mbale away at the Oak Bar in Mbale City. Ceasar Chandiga, who lost last week's decider was this time shuffled but won all his four frames with in-form Mansoor Bwanika and Kenneth Odong scoring three goals each.

Joseph Kasozi, Azali Lukomwa and Ibrahim Ssejemba scored all their four goals as Roxberry earned a16-4 bonus-point win over Nakawa. Arnold Ssemukwano was the unlucky one losing two frames before he was substituted.

Raphael Musimbi of Kireka.

Roxberry are now top with 41 points while Upper Volta and Scrap Buyers have 38 points. Greater Mukono is fourth with 32 points.

Wakiso survive

It could have been worse for Wakiso City in Sunday’s televised game as they settled for a 10-10 draw with Kireka at Hash Tag Bar in Nansana.

With Isaac Kawuma and Derrick Muganzi winning their opening frames, Eclas Kateregga and Ashraf Misambwa struggled as Kireka levelled a well contested affair.

As the dust settled, Kireka tightened the grip on the game winning four consecutive games, to take the game into a 6-4 lead at half time.

Kireka started from where they stopped with Raphael Musimbi scoring all four goals but Misambwa showed class by winning difficult games to end with three goals.

Musimbi was happy with his performance following a poor run of results in recent weeks.

"I'm happy that we got points from this game. We needed a breather. But I'm also happy with my performance, only that it wasn't enough for us to win the maximum points," he said.

Misambwa, who now has 34 goals, hailed hard work for his good form.

"We have been training so well together and this is helping me to win important frames," said Misambwa, a fruits dealer in the city.

Elsewhere, Fred Muweesi scored four goals as Sinkers powered to a 13-7 win over E-Play billiards.

Taking a narrow 6-4 lead into the break, Sinkers lost only three frames in the second half to secure a back-to-back victory.

Corporate Shooters, who lost on the road 13-7 against Tororo Tigers must recollect themselves ahead of Sunday's televised tie against Greater Mukono.

Nile Special National Pool League

Weekend results

G. Mukono 10-10 Scrap Buyers

Mbale 7-13 Upper Volta

Sinkers 13-7 E-Play

Capital Night 13-7 Pot It

Tororo 13-7 C. Shooters

Roxberry 16-4 Nakawa

Club 408 14-6 Adi's