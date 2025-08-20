Walker’s love affair with Uganda deepens

“And what an adulterated joy this win will trigger back home in Uganda. One of the friendliest, most beautiful countries you could ever wish to visit,” were the words that made Ugandans fall in love with Rob Walker during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Now, the British TV commentator and reporter is back in Uganda—this time with his family.

Walker, who first came to Uganda in 2023, returned officially on an invitation from Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) to promote sports tourism. That visit cemented his role as a volunteer ambassador of Uganda, a role he plays with passion and warmth. On Saturday night, he landed at Entebbe International Airport with his wife and children to headline the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon set for August 23 in Kasese.

Global influencers

The UTB has partnered with the Rwenzori Marathon to host a group of global influencers from the UK, USA, and Dubai, with the aim of positioning Uganda as Africa’s leading adventure tourism destination under the Explore Uganda brand.

“Sporting events like the Rwenzori Marathon are powerful magnets for international visitors,” said Juliana Kagwa, CEO of UTB. “They bring athletes and adventure seekers to our landscapes and open new opportunities to market Uganda beyond wildlife.”

For Walker, Uganda is not just a stop on the commentary circuit - it is a place of genuine affection. “Mighty oaks from little acorns grow,” he once told journalists in Kampala, citing Uganda’s journey into the big league of long-distance running. “Something great is happening in Uganda, but it takes time.”

While receiving Rob Walker and his family at the airport, Amos Wekesa the team lead Rwenzori marathon noted that the return of Rob Walker was monumental highlighting the growth and impact of the marathon as one of the major sports tourism drivers in the country that greatly showcases destination Uganda’s offerings globally.

NUMBERS UTILITIES

11

Number of days Walker spent on his first official visit to Uganda in 2023.

20+

Years Walker has worked in international sports broadcasting.

7

Summer and Winter Olympic Games he has covered.

23

August date of the Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese.

Talking Point

Sports Tourism

The Rwenzori Marathon is no longer just a race—it is now a global attraction. Elite athletes, casual runners, and influencers like Rob Walker are using it as a platform to showcase Uganda’s natural wonders and sports culture.

Global Exposure