Wananchi men all clear to defend title

Wananchi were dominant from the start as they beat Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions 3-1 in the National League (NHL) in Lugogo on Sunday.

Jordan Achaye made sure the good wave of momentum paid off by opening the scoring when Shafiq Byamukama found him in the 8th minute.

KHC, unbeaten in the league too until this day, gradually grew in the game but lacked the firepower upfront to pose questions to the Wananchi defence.

In the 4th quarter, the chasers pushed higher and got the circle penetrations but could not apply the finishes required.

Eventually, Fredrick Rwothomio doubled the lead against the wave of play in the 56th minute from another Byamukama cross. But an immediate goal, seconds later, from Ernest Musumba halved the deficit and showed the intent KHC had in the final quarter.

Musumba found himself on the end of another sweeping move a minute later but his mid-air tap from point blank range hit the post.

In an attempt to clear, a Wananchi defender kicked the ball then played it behind the line but by this point, the pace of the game had proved too much for both umpires Ezra Mandela and Philemon Ndyamuhaki. They were both left too far behind play to see the breach and Wananchi got away with a potential penalty stroke.

Instead, the champions-elect went the other way and scored through Byamukama to win 3-1 and go seven points clear with just four matches to end the season.

Something to play for

KHC Stallions, with 33 points, now have to fight for second position too as their other rivals Weatherhead beat Thunders 6-0 on Saturday with goals from Moses Tushabe, Timothy Ntumba (four), and Topher Kyamanywa to move within a point of second place.

Thunders, on 21 points, fell back to 5th place too as Rockets beat Wananchi Wabalozi, who are yet to record a point, 5-0 on Sunday with second half goals from Daniel Kyaligonza, Thomas Opio, Ashiraf Musekura, Ronald Okethayot, and Brian Ofoyimungu to move to 23 points.

Badgers are sixth with 20 points after a 4-2 win over Weatherhead Titans on Saturday. Badgers' striker Aaron Opio continued to show he is the next big thing as far as bagging goals is concerned with a hattrick in response to Titans taking the lead through Vincent Kasasa in the 35th minute. Andrew Onyango pulled one back for Titans in the 54th minute but Harold Ntale continued his fine form with Badgers' 4th goal at the death.

KHC took some Sunday consolation into the weekend as their second men's side Originals beat Makerere University 1-0 through Brian Kalanzi's 47th minute goal while the women KHC Swans also recovered from letting a 2-0 lead slip before halftime to beat Deliverance Church 6-2.

Lucky Akello and Immaculate Nakku saw their early second quarter goals cancelled by Mercy Apio's brace towards the end of the half.

After using the third quarter to recover from the shock, the Swans, ran riot in the fourth with Akello scoring twice in between creating goals for Sandra Namusoke and captain Vanessa Abeja as they moved to 23 points in 11 games.

Nakato in pole position

Still ahead of KHC are leaders Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation), on 31 points, and chasers Wananchi, on 28 points, who both played on Saturday. HDF beat hapless Thunders 18-0 with nine goals from Janet Nakato, four from her twin Juliet Babirye, three from Hajirah Namwase - who usually plays in goal, and a brace from Phiona Amaro.

Nakato now has 33 goals leaving Wananchi's Jolly Alimo, who scored just twice in a 4-0 win over Weatherhead Diamonds, behind on 27 goals in the top scorer's race. Doreen Mbabazi and Vanessa Nekesa got the other goals.

It is safe to safe HDF are also champions in the making as their +77 goal difference is way ahead of Wananchi's +48. If that goal scoring momentum is maintained, the former can afford to lose when the sides meet later in the year and still stay stop.

Meanwhile even in the women's league, Weatherhead are chasing KHC and are just two points behind following an 8-1 win over Makerere University, which has just three points. Rachael Atim scored for Makerere in the 11th minute after they had gone 2-0 down to Thuwaibah Kiggundu and Anitah Atim's goals. Atim added another three to take her season tally to 21 while Martina Amito bagged a brace and Erinah Nabukeera scored the other.

National Hockey League

Men's Results

KHC Stallions 1-3 Wananchi

Weatherhead 6-0 Thunders

Makerere University 0-1 KHC Originals

Weatherhead Titans 2-4 Badgers

Wananchi Wabalozi 0-5 Rockets

Men’s Table

Wananchi 14 13 1 0 152 19 40

KHC Stallions 14 10 3 1 85 19 33

Weatherhead 14 10 2 2 118 17 32

Rockets 14 7 2 5 50 43 23

Thunders 14 7 0 7 49 45 21

Badgers 14 6 2 6 56 35 20

KHC Originals 14 5 2 7 36 72 17

Makerere University 14 3 1 10 18 63 10

Weatherhead Titans 14 2 1 11 23 69 7

Wananchi Wabalozi 14 0 0 14 4 211 0

Women's Results

Thunders 0-18 Wananchi HDF

Wananchi 4-0 Weatherhead Diamonds

Weatherhead 8-1 Makerere University

Deliverance Church 2-6 KHC Swans

Women’s Table

Wananchi HDF 11 10 1 0 83 6 31

Wananchi 11 9 1 1 58 10 28

KHC Swans 11 7 2 2 65 7 23

Weatherhead 11 7 0 4 69 19 21

Weatherhead Diamonds 11 3 1 9 14 45 10

Deliverance Church 11 3 0 8 18 59 9

Thunders 11 1 1 9 8 104 4