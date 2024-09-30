Wananchi on the brink of reclaiming ladies’ title

Wananchi sorted one of their competitors and in-house side Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) to take control of the women’s division in the National Hockey League (NHL) in Lugogo on Sunday.

The record champions took advantage of their young ones not starting with goalkeeper to take a 1-0 lead through Consolate Muber. Jolly Alimo doubled and tripled the lead in the 19th and 25th minutes.

Competition top scorer Janet Nakato (15 goals) pulled one back for HDF – who were wasteful in penalty corners – before halftime but any hopes of crawling back in the game were killed when Alimo completed her hattrick just after they returned on the pitch. Irene Atim made 5-1 with two minutes to play then Alimo completed her haul at the death to take her season tally to 11 goals.

The result left HDF eight points behind Wananchi, who have 28 points, with four matches to play.

“Last season we struggled to get the girls together but it is good to see that now they mobilise themselves to come and play,” one of Wananchi’s coaches Chris Otim, said.

Maybe with the unavailability of Doreen Asiimwe, who was initially away in Italy and later took time off for family, her teammates felt uninspired. Her return sparked a new lease of life in the team and her presence on pitch also worries opponents.

“HDF are doing well too and are the future but they should have done better today,” Otim added.

The impact

The drama also loosened Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans’ chances of defending the title as even a win against Wananchi later this month could still leave them two points behind. Swans, however, took a small consolation of beating Makerere University 8-1 in a match where the emotions of potentially losing a title were laid bare.

Winnie Alaro scored thrice. Her sister Lucky Akello added another as did her co-captain Vanessa Abeja and Immaculate Naku. Sandra Namusoke bagged a brace too.

Abattoir

In the stunning result of the weekend, Weatherhead obliterated Thunders 20-0. Anitah Atim scored five while Thuwaibah Kiggundu, Martina Amito and Hildastar Balondemu had four each. Nancy Apio had a brace and Erinah Nabukeera got the other.

But Weatherhead Historicals also got on the receiving end of half that tally as Brenda Achayo’s four goals led Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) to a 10-0 win. Braces from Vero Atima and Annet Namuwonge plus one apiece for Aisha Namugga and Esther Marparwoth completed the rout.

Women’s Results

Weatherhead 20-0 Thunders

Weatherhead Historicals 0-10 DCU

Wananchi HDF 1-6 Wananchi

KHC Swans 8-1 Makerere University

Women’s Table

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Wananchi 10 9 1 0 49 10 28

KHC Swans 10 7 2 1 58 8 23

WNC HDF 10 6 2 2 53 15 20

Deliverance Ch+ 10 5 1 4 29 18 16

Weatherhead 10 5 0 5 56 27 15

Makerere University 10 2 2 6 9 44 8

WHD Historicals 10 1 2 7 12 53 5

Thunders 10 0 0 10 7 88 0