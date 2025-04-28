Wananchi rinse Wabalozi, Badgers hold Weatherhead

Badgers got yet another scalp in the men’s National Hockey League (NHL) by holding Weatherhead 2-2 on Sunday.

Earlier this month, they got a similar result against Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions.

Against Weatherhead, Sula Bwabye scored in the 17th minute while Aaron Opio also scored from a penalty corner at the stroke of halftime to give Badgers a 2-0 half term lead.

They, however, could not hold on for long as Weatherhead crawled back into the game with Ashiraf Tumwesigye’s penalty corner conversions in the 41st and 47th minutes.

Weatherhead were leapfrogged to second by a point by the Stallions who beat Makerere University 8-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Mutenyo scored five goals while Ernest Musumba, Paul Kayanga, and Brian Kidega got one apiece as Stallions moved to 14 points. Badgers sit fourth on 11 points.

It was the perfect weekend for KHC as their second side Originals also beat Weatherhead Titans 2-0 on Sunday courtesy of first half goals from Habib Sewava and Savious Kalema. Originals climbed into double-figure points with 10 while Titans, like Makerere, have just one from six games.

Cleansing

Originals are level on 10 points with Rockets, who beat Thunders 5-2 on Sunday. Brian Ofoyimungu (2), Thomas Opio, Joseph Luvuma, Haruna Muhammad scored for Rockets while Swabur Kizito and Muhammad Babu saved Thunders a whitewash.

Defending champions Wananchi, however, cleansed the grounds with their club’s second string side Wabalozi in a 36-2 beating where all their 11 available outfield players on Saturday scored.

Shafiq Byamukama scored seven goals, Emmanuel Baguma five, Emmanuel Kabanda and Innocent Tumukunde got four each. Abdul Karim Wamala, Elias Okello, and Jackson Musinguzi bagged hattricks each, Willim Oketcha plus namesakes Jerome and Jeremiah Owori had braces while Christopher Angulu got one.

Arnold Kazin and Abdulrahman Osman got Wabalozi’s consolations. Wananchi are now two points clear of KHC Stallions at the top of the log.

Meanwhile, Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) beat Thunders on Sunday in the only women’s encounter of the weekend. Other matches were postponed as Wananchi, Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation), and KHC Swans all had players away on duty with the national U-22 team that was taking part in the Junior Africa Cup in Namibia last week.

Mercy Apio drew first blood in the 15th minute while Vero Atima made it 2-0 midway through the second quarter.

Thunders halved the deficit through Vanessa Nanteza at the start of the third quarter but their push for an equalizer late in the game instead saw Atima double her money while Brenda Achayo later made it 4-1 in the 58th minute.

Women’s Results

Thunders 1-4 DCU

Women’s Table

KHC Swans 4 3 1 0 31 2 10

Wananchi HDF 4 3 1 0 15 4 10

Wananchi 4 3 0 1 18 5 9

Weatherhead 4 2 0 2 21 8 6

Deliverance Church 5 2 0 3 10 20 6

Weatherhead Diamonds 4 1 1 2 8 14 4

Thunders 5 1 1 3 8 39 4

Makerere University 4 0 0 4 2 21 0

Men’s Results

Wananchi 36-2 Wananchi Wabalozi

Makerere University 0-8 KHC Stallions

Weatherhead 2-2 Badgers

Weatherhead Titans 0-2 KHC Originals

Rockets 5-2 Thunders

Men’s Table

Wananchi 6 5 1 0 75 11 16

KHC Stallions 6 4 2 0 49 7 14

Weatherhead 6 4 1 1 44 11 13

Badgers 6 3 2 1 35 10 11

Rockets 6 3 1 2 25 19 10

KHC Originals 6 3 1 2 21 36 10

Thunders 6 3 0 3 25 15 9

Weatherhead Titans 6 0 1 5 5 31 1

Makerere University 6 0 1 5 3 33 1