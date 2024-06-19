Wananchi sides blow away opponents

Hat-tricks for Emmanuel Baguma and Jordan Achaye propelled Wananchi to a 17-0 win over City Lions in the men’s National Hockey League (NHL) on Saturday in Lugogo.

Shockingly, the score was just 4-0 at halftime with goals from Jerome Owori, Jackson Musinguzi, Innocent Raskara and Baguma but the hapless nine-man City Lions conceded six times in the third quarter.

Fredrick Rwothomio came to the party, Jeremiah Owori joined with a brace as did Innocent Tumukunde. Baguma also doubled his money to make it 10-0 then tripled it at the start of the fourth quarter. Achaye was late but did his business in three minutes while Raskara and Jerome completed their braces with Martin Okello also bagging a goal.

If the past two seasons are anything to go by, Wananchi will be happy that they now have a 12 goals advantage and a match in hand over the champions, Weatherhead who beat Rockets 4-1 with goals from Moses Tushabe, Timothy Ntumba (2) and Ashraf Tumwesigye. Bishop Otim bagged a consolation after both sides had been reduced to 10 men following a fight between Weatherhead’s Collines Batusa and Rockets’ Ramathan Siraj. The season, for Wananchi, will be about protecting that advantage.

Ladies’ league

The Wananchi ladies followed with a hattrick from Jolly Alimo, braces from Teopista Anyango, Brendah Nelinnah, and Doreen Mbabazi plus Phionah Nakalyowa’s effort for a 10-3 win over Thunders, who got consolations after going 6-0 down from Shadia Nandugga, Jamirah Nkoleki and Rayat Nabacwa.

Their younger affiliates Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) alos blew away Makerere University 7-0 with a hattrick from Hajirah Namwase, Maria Nanyombi and a goal apiece from Lilian Nelima and Janet Nakato.

Elsewhere, Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) also beat Weatherhead 5-0 with goals from Brenda Achayo (2), Christine Nakabugo, Patience Aber and Annet Namuwonge while the latter side’s senior members Weatherhead Historicals absconded from their Eid Day clash with women’s champions Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans. Swans earned a 5-0 walkover but it still leaves them in a spot of bother in terms of goal difference in a league that could go down the wire.

Men’s battles

KHC had a Sunday of mixed results. Their senior men Originals lost 2-1 to Thunders, who were helped by Muhammad Babu’s brace, in a battle of sides trying to avoid finishing bottom. Bernard Bwire scored for the Originals, who could have jumped into the top half of the table with a win.

KHC Stallions came from a goal down to beat Badgers 6-2. Badgers scored early through Mark Ojok but they were punished for it by goals from Paul Kayanga, Brian Bayuule (2), Jordan Mpiima, Aaron Mutenyo and James Mugisha. Sula Bwabye added a late consolation for Badgers.

Originals’ loss meant they were overtaken to sixth place by Makerere University, who beat bottom-placed Weatherhead Titans 5-2.

The match was tied at 2-2 in the first quarter with Martin Owako and Andrew Onyango scoring for the latter.

Carlson Lubega and Brian Kakeeto got the early goals for Makerere. Lubega later added a second while Joshua Masawi and Edbert Nuwanmanya added goals to ensure the game was put to bed.

Tables – Men

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Weatherhead 7 6 1 0 44 4 19

Wananchi 6 5 1 0 55 3 16

KHC Stallions 6 5 0 1 30 7 15

Badgers 7 3 2 2 17 19 11

Rockets 7 3 0 4 19 20 9

Makerere University 7 2 1 4 12 24 7

KHC Originals 7 2 1 4 10 26 7

City Lions 7 2 0 5 7 37 6

Thunders 7 2 0 5 13 26 6

Weatherhead Titans 7 1 0 6 10 51 3

Women

Teams P W D L F A PTS

KHC Swans 6 5 1 0 36 3 16

WNC HDF 6 5 0 1 46 4 15

Wananchi 5 4 1 0 23 6 13

Deliverance Ch+ 6 3 1 2 15 11 10

Weatherhead 5 2 0 3 23 13 6

WHD Historicals 6 1 2 3 10 19 5

Makerere University 6 0 1 5 1 32 1

Thunders 6 0 0 6 4 70 0

Men

Wananchi 17-0 City Lions

Weatherhead Titans 2-5 Makerere University

Badgers 2-6 KHC Stallions

Weatherhead 4-1 Rockets

KHC Originals 1-2 Thunders

Women

Thunders 3-10 Wananchi

DCU 5-0 Weatherhead

Makerere University 0-7 WNC HDF