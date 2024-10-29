Wananchi sides firmly in control of league

Wananchi women are just two points away from reclaiming the National Hockey League (NHL) title after two years.

When they had the opportunity to silence their rivals, Wananchi did it with aplomb; first dispatching in-house side Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) 6-1 weeks ago, and then beating Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans 4-1 on Sunday.

Goals from Consolate Muber, Peace Anyango, Doreen Mbabazi and Brenda Nelinnah guided Wananchi to victory. KHC missed a flick in the opening minutes through Norah Alum and thought they would be competitive when Winnie Alaro cancelled Muber’s opener in the second quarter but the leaders were resolute in defending penalty corners.

Battle for second

HDF and KHC are tied on 23 points – eight off pace – with three matches to go and the battle for second could come down to goal difference. With just Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU), Makerere University and Thunders to play, Wananchi are firmly home and dry. The battle will be for second place as HDF (+39) have the two Weatherhead sides and Thunders to play while KHC (+47) have Thunders, DCU and Weatherhead yet to come.

HDF laboured to a 1-0 win over DCU with top scorer (16 goals) Janet Nakato getting the lone goal on Sunday. Weatherhead Historicals got the highest win of the weekend as Annet Munduru (2), Stella Nankinga (2), Melissa Komugisha, Irene Blick and Aisha Kagere all scored in a 7-0 win over Thunders on Saturday.

Their younger side Weatherhead had earlier set the pace with a 6-0 win over Makerere owing to a hattrick from Thuwaibah Kiggundu, a brace from Nancy Apio and one from Martina Amito.

Hattricks galore

In the men’s category, Wananchi are level on 40 points with Weatherhead at the top of the table with KHC Stallions a point behind.

However, Weatherhead, who have Rockets, KHC and Makerere to play must hope for a miracle to retain their title as Wananchi are guaranteed a walkover this weekend against the ousted City Lions with Weatherhead Titans and Badgers coming in their final two games.

Weatherhead made light work of Thunders on Saturday with a hattrick from Ashraf Tumwesigye, a brace from Derrick Mugenyi and another effort from Moses Tushabe. However, Wananchi obliterated KHC Originals 13-1 for added impact.

Shafik Byamukama and Jackson Musinguzi bagged hattricks, Jordan Achaye and Jeremiah Owori had braces while Martin Okello, Jerome Owori and Emmanuel Kabanda added one apiece.

Not to be left behind, KHC Stallions also beat Titans 8-0 with goals from Jordan Mpiima (3), Brian Bayuule, Alfred Agaba, Richard Ssemwogerere, James Mugisha and Aaron Mutenyo on Sunday.