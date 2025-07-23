Wananchi sides seize control in hockey league

Wananchi men and one of their women’s sides Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) have the right to feel they are on the verge of defending and winning maiden titles respectively in the National League.

Wananchi beat rivals Weatherhead to jump to 31 points and keep a four point lead at the top of the men’s NHL on Sunday at Lugogo.

Two quick strikes from Jordan Achaye and Shafiq Byamukama gave Wananchi a 2-0 lead in the second quarter. Joel Barungi then converted a 24th minute penalty corner, after William Oketcha and Emmanuel Baguma had been sent to the halfway line for running early, to lessen the deficit but Innocent Tumukunde restored Wananchi’s cushion immediately after the halftime break.

Weatherhead’s attempt for a comeback, inspired by Colline Batusa’s 49th minute penalty corner, was stopped right in its tracks to leave them reeling eight points behind the leaders.

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions watched the match with keen interest but their hopes for a maiden title were left hanging by Wananchi’s dominant performance that the aforementioned result does no justice.

Meanwhile, Stallions had earlier on Saturday done their business as Richard Ssemwogerere scored a hattrick while Ernest Musumba, Alfred Agaba, and Dulf Musoke added one apiece as they beat Makerere University 6-2. Frank Nsubuga and Isaac Manana scored consolations from late penalty corners as their team fell back to 9th place.

Also-rans

Weatherhead Titans, who now occupy 8th but are level on seven points with Makerere, relied on a clinical second quarter to earn their second win of the season over 10th-placed Wananchi Wabalozi, who are yet to win a point, on Saturday. Jjuuko Kwagala, Emmanuel Wabuyaka, Andrew Onyango all scored in a space of five minutes as they took a 3-0 lead at halftime while Vincent Kasasa added another in the 42nd minute for a 4-0 win.

Above them on 13 points are KHC Originals, who came twice from behind to beat Thunders 3-2 on Sunday. Thunders’ forward Joseph Ssekandi opened the scoring in the first minute but Habib Sewava replied three minutes later from a penalty corner deflection – both scoring in empty nets as both side’s keepers dressed up late. But in the 7th minute, Muhammad Babu showed Thunders were no fluke as he hit a Tomahawk to make it 2-1.

Originals replied much later in the second quarter with another penalty corner conversion from Francis Epilo. Stanley Tamale then jumped on in the third quarter to win and convert a penalty stroke for a 3-2 win that also saw 18-points Thunders drop to 5th place as Rockets later beat Badgers 3-2 too.

Mathias Akanyihayo’s penalty corner strike was easily erased by three goals from Thomas Opio, Daniel Kyaligonza, and Ramadhan Siraji that propelled Rockets to 19 points. Mark William Ojok ensured Badgers left with some fighting honors with a 37th minute goal for Badgers’ second.

HDF destined

Vivian Kemigisha and top scorer Janet Nakato (24 goals) scored in the 25th and 55th minute as Wananchi HDF beat rivals KHC Swans 2-0 in a match where the latter were sterile in possession and boxed into the centre of the pitch for long periods on Sunday.

HDF, on 25 points, are now three points clear at the top, and eight clear of the Swans who dropped to fourth place following Weatherhead’s 18-0 win over 7th-placed Thunders (four points) on Saturday.

Anitah Atim scored five while Patience Asiimwe and Hildah Star Balondemu picked four apiece as Weatherhead whitewashed Thunders 18-0 to jump to third place. Thuwaibah Kiggundu (3) and Martina Amito (2) added the others.

Earlier on Saturday, Jolly Alimo (22 goals) scored seven of Wananchi’s goals as they beat Makerere 11-0 as she also kept chasing HDF's Nakato for the top scorer's gong. Doreen Mbabazi (2), Doreen Asiimwe, and Mercy Atimango added the others as they jumped to 22 points.

Early on Sunday afternoon, Brenda Achayo (2), Winnie Atim, Sharon Oroma, and Tracy Nayiga were all on target as Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) beat Weatherhead Diamonds 5-1 as the sides switched positions five and six in the standings. Youngster Atim Anna’s backhand shot for Diamonds’ consolation was arguably one of the strikes of the weekend.

NHL RESULTS

Men

Weatherhead 2-3 Wananchi

Wananchi Wabalozi 0-4 Weatherhead Titans

Makerere University 2-6 KHC Stallions

Thunders 2-3 KHC Originals

Badgers 2-3 Rockets

Women

Wananchi HDF 2-0 KHC Swans

Wananchi 11-0 Makerere University

Weatherhead 18-0 Thunders

DCU 5-1 Weatherhead Diamonds

Men’s Table

Wananchi 11 10 1 0 131 16 31

KHC Stallions 11 8 3 0 73 12 27

Weatherhead 11 7 2 2 86 16 23

Rockets 11 6 1 4 42 33 19

Thunders 11 6 0 5 38 30 18

Badgers 11 4 2 5 48 27 14

KHC Originals 11 4 1 6 31 65 13

Weatherhead Titans 11 2 1 8 18 52 7

Makerere University 11 2 1 8 13 57 7

Wananchi Wabalozi 11 0 0 11 4 178 0

Women’s Table

Wananchi HDF 9 8 1 0 58 5 25

Wananchi 9 7 1 1 48 9 22

Weatherhead 9 6 0 3 60 12 18

KHC Swans 9 5 2 2 43 7 17

Deliverance Church 9 3 0 6 15 44 9

Weatherhead Diamonds 9 2 1 6 12 41 7

Thunders 9 1 1 7 8 84 4

Makerere University 9 1 0 8 3 43 3



