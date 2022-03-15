Wananchi sides stake early claims in hockey

Battling. Raskara (left) helped Wananchi battle to victory over Weatherhead. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

While the Wananchi women defended well, their club’s inexperienced men’s backline was a shambles as it succumbed to three first half goals to go 3-0 down against Weatherhead

Wananchi sides beat Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) and Weatherhead to the women and men’s inaugural Memorial Hockey Shield on Sunday in Lugogo.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.