Wananchi sides stake early claims in hockey

Wananchi sides beat Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) and Weatherhead to the women and men’s inaugural Memorial Hockey Shield on Sunday in Lugogo.

The shield is a new season curtain raiser played between the winners of the National League and Uganda Cup. But last season, Weatherhead (men) and Wananchi (women) won both so were joined on Sunday by their runners up in both competitions.

Norah Alum turned up late but grew into the game to score the lone goal in the 36th minute that gave the Wananchi women a 1-0 advantage over a resilient and attack-minded DCU.

While the Wananchi women defended well, their club’s inexperienced men’s backline was a shambles as it succumbed to three first half goals to go 3-0 down against Weatherhead.

They had to dig deep and claw back through Christopher Angulu, Innocent Raskara, and Isaac Oryem’s late thunderous shot into the D that was deflected home by Jordan Achaye.

The sides had to be separated in shoot-outs. Yet still they were tied at 2-2 after five eight-second flicks apiece, forcing the game into sudden death penalty strokes, where Shafik Byamukama ensured Wananchi’s victory.

Memorial Hockey Shield

RESULTS - MEN

Weatherhead 3-3(2-3) Wananchi

Women

Wananchi 1 -0 DCU