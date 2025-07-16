Wananchi, Swans hand HDF more initiative

Sarah Ahabwe cancelled Doreen Mbabazi’s 10th minute goal to guide Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans to a 1-all draw with Wananchi as the second round of the National League started on Saturday in Lugogo.

Mbabazi found herself unmarked in the circle after a delivery from her teammate Irine Atim, against the run of play, to coolly make it 1-0.

KHC had opportunities to run away with the game in the first quarter but were not the best executors in front of goal. However, at the start of the second quarter, Ahabwe was played in by Sandra Namusoke to finish off a team move.

The draw was unfortunately a result that both sides did not want. Wananchi are now three points behind leaders Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundations) who beat Weatherhead Diamonds 5-0 on Sunday with four goals from Janet Nakato – to take her season tally to 23 – and one from Juliet Babirye to move to 22 points in eight games.

KHC Swans, on the other hand, are five points behind with HDF coming up at the end of the week. It already feels like a win or bust tie for KHC.

Weatherhead beat Deliverance Church 4-0 on Sunday with a brace from Anitah Atim and goals from Martina Amito and Thuwaibah Kiggundu to move to 15 points. Diamonds and DCU are on seven and six points respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, Makerere University recorded their first points of the season by beating 7th placed Thunders 3-0 with goals from Judith Nakikabi and Christine Atuhaire (2).

Men’s league

Meanwhile, in the men’s league, Thunders got some reprieve by beating Badgers 1-0 courtesy of Muhammad Babu’s goal on Sunday. The win kept Thunders in fourth place with 18 points – four ahead of Badgers.

Rockets avenged their first round 3-1 loss to Makerere that closed off the first round by beating the same side 8-3 on Sunday to open the second round.

Brian Ofoyimungu scored four, Thomas Opio two, Junior Mungi one just like Ronald Okethayot as they got between Thunders and Badgers on 16 points. Calvin Atiki scored twice and Meshach Opio once for Makerere who are 8th with seven points.

Just below Makerere on just four points are Weatherhead Titans who lost 8-0 to KHC Stallions on Saturday. There were braces from Ernest Musumba, Stewart Ssempebwa, and Paul Kayanga while Jordan Mpiima and Richard Ssemwogerere added a goal each as they moved to 24 points.

Weatherhead earned revenge for their Titans on Sunday by beating KHC Originals 7-0 to stay within a point of KHC Stallions. The goals came from Colline Batusa (3), Timothy Ntumba, Joel Barungi, Brian Okodi, and Peter Walusansa.

Eight-man Wananchi also beat Wananchi Wabalozi 31-0 in an in-house affair where Jackson Musinguzi, Emmanuel Kabanda, and Jerome Owori all scored six goals apiece as they kept their four-point lead over KHC Stallions. Fredrick Rwothomio scored five while Emmanuel Baguma and Shafik Byamukama bagged hattricks. William Oketcha, who coaches Wabalozi, also scored twice.

National Hockey League – Results

Men

Wananchi 31-0 Wananchi Wabalozi

Weatherhead Titans 0-8 KHC Stallions

KHC Originals 0-7 Weatherhead

Rockets 8-3 Makerere University

Thunders 1-0 Badgers

Women

Thunders 0-3 Makerere University

Wananchi 1-1 KHC Swans

Deliverance Church 0-4 Weatherhead

Wananchi HDF 5-0 Weatherhead Diamonds

Men’s Table

Wananchi 10 9 1 0 128 14 28

KHC Stallions 10 7 3 0 67 10 24

Weatherhead 10 7 2 1 84 13 23

Thunders 10 6 0 4 36 27 18

Rockets 10 5 1 4 39 31 16

Badgers 10 4 2 4 46 24 14

KHC Originals 10 3 1 6 28 63 10

Makerere University 10 2 1 7 11 51 7

Weatherhead Titans 10 1 1 8 14 52 4

Wananchi Wabalozi 10 0 0 10 4 174 0

Women’s Table

Wananchi HDF 8 7 1 0 56 5 22

Wananchi 8 6 1 1 37 9 19

KHC Swans 8 5 2 1 43 5 17

Weatherhead 8 5 0 3 42 12 15

Weatherhead Diamonds 8 2 1 5 11 36 7

Deliverance Church 8 2 0 6 10 43 6

Thunders 8 1 1 6 8 66 4