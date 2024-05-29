Wananchi, Swans share spoils to start early title showdown

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Wananchi and keep top of the women’s National Hockey League (NHL) over the weekend.

The see-saw of a game was played in bright weather with the record champions Wananchi backed by the majority of the sizable crowd. And they did not disappoint as Doreen Asiimwe drew first blood in the eighth minute after capitalizing on a defensive lapse from the Swans to score from a tight angle.

Swans equalized five minutes into the second quarter but forgot that a side is most vulnerable when it has just scored. Asiimwe restored her side’s lead in the 23rd minute when umpire Kenneth Tamale decided to give KHC midfielder Winnie Alaro advantage, after drawing a stick foul, in her own D while under pressure. Wananchi regained possession as Alaro drove out of pressure and made it 2-1 from another narrow angle effort.

In the 36th minute, Sandra Namusoke was put through on goal by Alaro and made no mistake in drawing KHC level. Wananchi pinned the Swans back in the fourth quarter but the latter defended resolutely, especially during penalty corners.

Title race

The draw gives both sides an initiative and if they can take care of their matches against the other opposition, they should give us a title race to savour and an intriguing second round meeting later in the year.

Elsewhere in the women’s division, Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) blew away hapless Thunders, which was also late for their game 5-0 on Saturday, with goals from; Brenda Achayo, Winnie Atim (2), Judith Topacho and Annet Namuwonge.

On Sunday, Weatherhead served Makerere University an 11-0 mid-morning breakfast with goals from Anita Atim (2), Thuwaibah Kiggundu, Joan Andika (2), Pauline Ninsiima (4), Hildar-Star Balondemu and Sonia Nafuna. The result propelled Weatherhead a point above their club’s senior side Historicals who were later on beaten 6-0 by Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundations) with goals from Hajarah Namwase (2), Lillian Nelima and Nelly Timaya (3).

Curtailed

In the men’s division, the top sides were somewhat curtailed in terms of scoring goals.

On Saturday, Wananchi won 8-0 but had expected to go into double figures against KHC Originals. Emmanuel Baguma (2), Bosco Ochan, Innocent Tumukunde, Jordan Achaye, Innocent Raskara (2) and Jerome Owori got the goals.

Their rivals would have expected better for themselves but Weatherhead only got five as City Lions decided to hand them a walkover rather than go through the emotions of picking the ball from the net.

On Sunday, KHC Stallions beat Makerere University 4-1 with goals from Jordan Mpiima, Jesse Byakagaba, Stewart Kavuma and Brian Bayuule but hardly created waves of dominance and looked susceptible on the break. Timothy Tumwesigye scored Makerere’s consolation.

Even affair

In the mid-table battle, Badgers and Rockets did their bit by beating Thunders 5-1 and Weatherhead Titans 5-3 respectively.

Harold Ntale, Shafic Abdul, Emmanuel Mukama (2) and Rooney Aheebwe scored for Badgers with Felix Ssendagire bagging the consolation in a one-sided affair.

Titans came twice from behind to level the score against Rockets but were undone by two late goals from Elvis Opoya and Brian Ofoyimungu as the latter walked away triumphant from a largely balanced engagement.

Daniel Kyaligonza scored first for Rockets in the second minute but his goal was cancelled out by Vincent Kasasa’s 11th minute equalizer.

Kyaligonza then scored twice in the 29th minute to give Rockets a 3-1 lead at the break but Charles Manyonge and Paddy Kafeero scored for Titans in the third quarter to make it 3-3.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE



RESULTS

Women

Wananchi 2-2 KHC Swans

Makerere 0-11 Weatherhead

Weatherhead Historicals 0-6 Wananchi HDF

Thunders 0-5 Deliverance Church

Men

Thunders 1-5 Badgers

Rockets 5-3 Weatherhead Titans

KHC Stallions 4-1 Makerere University

KHC Originals 0-8 Wananchi

City Lions 0-5 Weatherhead (walkover)

Tables – Men

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Weatherhead 6 5 1 0 40 3 16

Wananchi 5 4 1 0 38 3 13

KHC Stallions 5 4 0 1 24 5 12

Badgers 6 3 2 1 15 13 11

Rockets 6 3 0 3 18 16 9

KHC Originals 6 2 1 3 9 24 7

City Lions 6 2 0 4 7 18 6

Makerere University 6 1 1 4 7 22 4

Thunders 6 1 0 5 11 23 3

Weatherhead Titans 6 1 0 5 8 46 3

Women

Teams P W D L F A PTS

KHC Swans 5 4 1 0 31 3 13

WNC HDF 5 4 0 1 39 4 12

Wananchi 4 3 1 0 13 3 10

Deliverance Ch+ 5 2 1 2 10 11 7

Weatherhead 4 2 0 2 23 8 6

WHD Historicals 5 1 2 2 10 14 5

Makerere University 5 0 1 4 1 25 1