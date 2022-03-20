Wananchi, Weatherhead cannot afford to let up in season opener

Unfortunately at least one of the main antagonists of this year’s men’s National Hockey League (NHL) Weatherhead and Wananchi will drop points on the opening day of the season.

The favourites meet today in a repeat of last weekend’s Memorial Shield encounter that Wananchi came from 3-0 down inside 27 minutes to win 3-2 on penalties. That right up there should give Wananchi the confidence as their side has been weakened further by the transfer of Colline Batusa and Thomas Opio to their rivals.But that result is a double-edged sword in its own way.



Opio and Batusa did not play last weekend so veteran coach and administrator Chris Otim should already have a proper picture of what he wants his team to look like going forward.

But if his players come thinking they have Weatherhead’s number because of last weekend’s result, they will be in for a shocker.

With Batusa and Opio, Weatherhead have added goals and experience to a championship-defending squad.