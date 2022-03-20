Breaking News: Speaker Jacob Oulanyah dies in Seattle
Wananchi, Weatherhead cannot afford to let up in season opener
What you need to know:
- Opio and Batusa did not play last weekend so veteran coach and administrator Chris Otim should already have a proper picture of what he wants his team to look like going forward
Unfortunately at least one of the main antagonists of this year’s men’s National Hockey League (NHL) Weatherhead and Wananchi will drop points on the opening day of the season.
The favourites meet today in a repeat of last weekend’s Memorial Shield encounter that Wananchi came from 3-0 down inside 27 minutes to win 3-2 on penalties. That right up there should give Wananchi the confidence as their side has been weakened further by the transfer of Colline Batusa and Thomas Opio to their rivals.But that result is a double-edged sword in its own way.
Opio and Batusa did not play last weekend so veteran coach and administrator Chris Otim should already have a proper picture of what he wants his team to look like going forward.
But if his players come thinking they have Weatherhead’s number because of last weekend’s result, they will be in for a shocker.
With Batusa and Opio, Weatherhead have added goals and experience to a championship-defending squad.
They must, however, defend better than they did last Sunday when they failed to keep a three goal cushion.
Even before that, they had needed goalkeeper Charles Ekapolon to be exceptional at stopping short corners.
In the other men’s game, Weatherhead Historicals play Rockets.
But there is an interesting start to the day and life in the national league for new women’s sides Wananchi HDF and Makerere University.