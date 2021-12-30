We’re braced for 2022, says Rukare

Worked through challenges. UOC president Dr. Donald Rukare (L) and his first vice (administration) Dunstan Nsubuga addressing the press on Tuesday about the year that was. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Makhtum Muziransa



  • While at it UBF continues to wait to learn about the weights that will be eligible at the Games as the rebranded International Boxing Association (IBA formerly Aiba) continues to resolve its governance issues with the International Olympic Committee.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) believe 2021 has been a successful year for them despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19.
The body oversaw Uganda’s most successful Olympics in July and August in Tokyo – Japan as runners Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai returned with the 5000m and women’s 3000m steeplechase gold respectively. Cheptegei added silver in the men’s 10,000m while Jacob Kiplimo bagged bronze.
“Covid-19 is a dark cloud that remained with us and is still here,” UOC president Dr. Donald Rukare, said as he urged stakeholders in the sports sector to embrace vaccination against the virus.

