Weatherhead, DCU confront Wananchi

Confident. Wananchi ladies will be in action. 
 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

The motivation is clear on both sides. Weatherhead celebrate their silver (25th year) anniversary and will need trophies to make it worthwhile

The 2022 hockey season gets underway this afternoon with the new Memorial Shield that precedes the start of the 2022 National Hockey League slated for next weekend.
The competition is a one-off winner takes all the early season bragging rights hit-off between the winners of the previous NHL and Uganda Cup in both men and women’s categories.

