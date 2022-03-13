Weatherhead, DCU confront Wananchi

The 2022 hockey season gets underway this afternoon with the new Memorial Shield that precedes the start of the 2022 National Hockey League slated for next weekend.

The competition is a one-off winner takes all the early season bragging rights hit-off between the winners of the previous NHL and Uganda Cup in both men and women’s categories.

However, last season produced Weatherhead as men’s champions in both the league and Cup. They will therefore play league and Cup runners up Wananchi.

The motivation is clear on both sides. Weatherhead celebrate their silver (25th year) anniversary and will need trophies to make it worthwhile. The old adage from Husnu Ozyegin says that: getting to the top is not so easy; staying there is more difficult. Weatherhead will therefore welcome the challenge to prove they can maintain form and substance.

Wananchi, on the other hand, “badly want to get back to winning trophies,” according to club chairman Joshua Opolot after they only won the Independence Cup last year.

However, going by their pre-season friendly matches, Wananchi still have an unsettled squad as a couple of their senior players missed games over the last two weekends.

But that should be no worry for the oldest club in the land as the motivation of Lugogo players is always hard to dig into until there is a serious competition on show.