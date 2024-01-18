Weightlifting: Nakidde happy to captain team to African events

Just after winding up a busy 2023 with a new personal best at the IWF Grand Prix in Qatar last month, Lydia Nakidde has started 2024 as the new captain of the national weightlifting teams preparing for two important continental assignments.

First, Nakidde, from Kisugu Unified Gym, will lead teenager Shaban Kimbowa to the African Championships in Ismailia, Egypt early February, weeks before leading the national team to the African Games in Accra, Ghana in March.

Both events are qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics, a destination Nakidde had sought since the 2022 World Championships in Bogota, Colombia.

“I am very delighted to be given this responsibility; I have to be an example in terms of discipline, and I must monitor every team member’s progress in training and health,” Nakidde told Daily Monitor.

"Lydia is very hard working, has exemplary behaviour and has been improving over time. Those are qualities we want from a leader," national coach Kassim Nsubuga said of Nakidde after the national trials at Jenan Extreme Fitness in Industrial Area Sunday.

In the Women’s 65.3kg category, Nakidde’s best lift in snatch was 70kg in three attempts, while her best in clean & jerk was 85kg—her first attempt—after failing her two attempts at 90kg. She totaled 155kg, one kilogramme above her personal best in Qatar.

“In Accra I want to lift a total of 180kg,” Nakidde said, setting herself a lofty target.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s 61.45kg category, Kimbowa, from Kobs Club, impressed with three perfect lifts in snatch, his best being 87kg. In clean & jerk, he struggled with 105kg—his second lift—and moved more than a metre off the wooden platform, but the judges gave him the white flag. Surprisingly, a few minutes later, he lifted 107kg, with ease, totaling 194kg.

Ali Kavuma, the head of technical affairs at the Uganda Weightlifting Federation, urged the three women and eight men to work hard to avoid a final elimination.

“This is just a tentative team. Due to other factors we might trim it down. But those who will make it to Accra will have earned it,” Kavuma said, announcing team.

WEIGHTLIFTING TEAM

TO ISMAILIA: Lydia Nakidde, Shaban Kimbowa