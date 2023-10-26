Weightlifting: Tumukunde, Mutesi for African championship in Cairo

Dan Tumukunde and Shabra Mutesi travel to Egyptian capital Cairo for the African Youth & Junior Championships starting tonight until October 31 with an aim to qualify for the IWF World Junior Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico, next month.

Mutesi, who has just days to write her A’ Level exams at Kakungulu Memorial School, Kibuli, where the national team camps, wants to add another record to her international CV.

On her international debut at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey last year, Mutesi lifted 55kg in snatch and 66kg in clean & jerk. With a total of 121kg, she ranked sixth in the Women’s 59kg category.

Three weeks later, at the African Youth Championships in Casablanca, Morocco, she totaled 121 before winning gold at the Power Weekend in Nairobi in December.

Now returning to the continental championship, Mutesi hopes for even better fortunes. “My hopes are high. I am doing my best and leave the rest to God.”

This is Tumukunde’s first competition on the international stage, after appearing twice in Nairobi. His debut in Nairobi yielded a gold medal in the Under-23 category of +109kg in December 2022. But injuries blighted his return to the Kenyan capital, when he failed to lift 140kg in clean & jerk in August.

Now after four weeks training with the national team that includes 2023 African champion Davis Niyoyita, Tumukunde must be at his best to compete in Cairo.

“We have been training hard; every single day, and I feel a great improvement in our strength,” he told Daily Monitor. “We have some logistical challenges but the guys are fantastic. We have been helping each other to improve.”

National coach Kassim Nsubuga is equally hopeful. “The athletes are in better shape after one month we have trained together, and I believe they shall compete,” he said. “Shabra can lift 65 kg in snatch and 75 kg to 80 kg in clean & jerk. Dan is also in good weights. Just be sure they will compete. And a good performance will qualify them for the World Junior Championships in Mexico next month.”

Mutesi will hit the stage first on Saturday while Tumukunde will have time to get familiar with the environment before he faces the likes of Morocco's Bilal Bouamr and Tunisia’s Ezzedine Lahamadi Maik in the +109kg category on Tuesday October 31.

UGANDA’S SCHEDULE IN CAIRO

October 28

Mutesi, 59kg

October 31