Weightlifting: Uganda to miss World Juniors

Uganda will not send a single athlete to the IWF World Junior Championships starting Wednesday, November 15 in Guadalajara, Mexico due to lack of funds, the national team coach has told Daily Monitor.

Kassim Nsubuga has camped with the national team and several other trainees at Kakungulu Memorial School, in Kibuli since September. And despite a fruitful mission at the African Youth & Junior Championships, in Cairo, Egypt where Uganda swept 10 medals—four gold and six silver, plus a trophy—good enough to enter Mexico, his athletes will not take part.

“The federation did not get money for the Mexico event, so we shall not be there,” Nsubuga said few days before the World Championship.

“Our athletes need all these international events to learn more and improve but we pray that the resources have been reserved for the Grand Prix in Qatar next month, because it’s a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Even if the funds were available, Shabra Mutesi, who won gold and two silver medals in the Junior Women’s 59kg category in Cairo last month, must miss the Worlds in Mexico because the event coincides with her final A’ Level exams. But her colleagues Davis Niyoyita, who won gold at the 2023 African Senior Championship in Tunisia in May and Dan Tumukunde— three gold and four silver in Cairo—were just ready to go.

Now the duo and Lydia Nakidde, another product of Kisugu Unified Gym, must refocus their minds on the Grand Prix in Doha, early December.