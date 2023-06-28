What next for Feni after double gold?

Larry Craig Feni, 21, a young swimmer with extraordinary talent, has been making waves after capturing gold medals in the 50m breaststroke and 25m freestyle events at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

His remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed, and his story sheds light on the challenges faced by disabled athletes and their families.

Feni's journey began when his mother, Gabriella Karungi, discovered his speech and hearing impairment at the age of three. The early years were filled with stubbornness and hyperactivity, but as Feni grew older, he became a shy and orderly young man.

Determined to provide him with the best opportunities, Karungi and her husband, Sam Ejibua Anguzu, eagerly awaited the arrival of the first batch of athletes returning from the Special Olympics World Games.

Both parents were present at the airport to receive the athletes, who flew back to Uganda on Monday night via SN Brussels. Among the jubilant crowd, Feni stood out as a shining star, proudly wearing his gold medals and basking in the applause of his loved ones.

Despite his speech and hearing impairment, Feni has been excelling in academics. Initially enrolled at Hill Preparatory School in Naguru, an inclusive school, he now receives homeschooling due to the increasing financial burden.

Karungi shared, "I had to put his IT course on hold until I am able to pay for both his education and speech therapy simultaneously."

Early days

It was at Hill Preparatory School where Feni discovered his passion for swimming, under the guidance of his teacher, Maria Nansubuga Galiwango.

Recognising his potential, Nansubuga enrolled him in the Special Olympics team, leading to Feni's victorious participation in the 2012 Puerto Rico Special Olympics, where he clinched a gold medal. However, financial hardships struck the family as Karungi lost her job, and it was her sister, Komugabe, who stepped in to support Feni's aspirations.

Feni's daily routine now includes household chores, followed by a grueling six-hour swimming practice. Despite his commitments, he manages to complete his homework at his own pace.

The dedicated young athlete requires digital hearing aids and regular sessions with a speech therapist to enhance his communication abilities.

Feni's prowess in swimming has gained recognition on both national and international platforms. He emerged as a double medallist at the Abu Dhabi World Games, winning a silver and gold medal. In Berlin, he once again demonstrated his dominance, claiming two gold medals.

Big dreams

Karungi dreams of her son's independence, as she realises that Feni's life currently revolves around her. However, she remains hopeful that his remarkable achievements will pave the way for government recognition and support.

Before the team's departure for international competitions, Gabriella voiced her concerns to Ambrose Tashobya, Chairman of the National Council of Sports, and General Secretary Patrick Ogwel, regarding the recognition of athletes like Feni.

Expressing her views, Karungi emphasised that government rewards should go beyond mere recognition, as parents already bear significant financial burdens to help their children reach their full potential.

In response, Tashobya cryptically stated, "It is time to recognise athletes with special needs."

It is believed that Minister Peter Ogwang has taken a personal interest in Feni's story and may champion efforts to provide him with the support and rewards he deserves.

Feni's extraordinary achievements continue to inspire and shine a light on the untapped potential of disabled athletes.

As he trains with Silverfin and leads the swimming league ahead of competitors like Tendo Kaumi and teammate Trevor Kimuli in the 50m freestyle, Feni sets his sights on the upcoming 8th edition of the USF National Swimming Championship from June 30 to July 2.