When recreational running met royalty

They ran the same course, felt the same biting wind, and crossed the same finish line — but one of them made history while the others made memories.

On Sunday, Uganda’s recreational runners — the ever-spirited Team Matooke — found themselves sharing the streets of Chicago with Jacob Kiplimo, who stormed to a historic 2:02:23 victory.

In doing so, the 24-year-old became the first Ugandan to win a World Marathon Major, the seventh-fastest man in marathon history, and a champion in only his second marathon, after finishing second in London in April.

And for recreational runners like Moses Amone, that proximity to greatness meant everything.

“Just know that these things now have levels,” he declared — a mock warning to his friend Julius Nkuraija, who could only watch on with his favourite drink in hand at his favourite joint back home.

Team Matooke in Chicago.

“…This was a moment of one GOAT meeting another,” Amone finished, laughter rippling through the Team Matooke group chat that binds Uganda’s growing community of weekend warriors.

A selfie worth a thousand miles

Their photo with Kiplimo became an instant treasure — a blend of pride and proof that Uganda’s recreational running movement has found its stride on the global stage.

What started as local road runs and club challenges has turned into an adventure that now stretches from Kampala to Chicago, London, and next — Cape Town.

In Chicago, the evergreen Gadafi Ssali led Uganda’s 42km pack in 2:54:18, followed by Christopher Musenze (3:09:32) and Amone (3:24:31).

Paddy Mugambe (3:31:28) and Erasmus Katwebaze (3:52:55) weren’t far behind, while Benjamin Kiiza (4:32:09) and Christopher Olobo (4:32:18) finished almost together — with Eddie Bulega (5:44:35) closing the men’s gate behind him.

Among the women, Jacqueline Lutaaya (4:50:29) and Brenda Anena (5:12:49) ran with resilience and rhythm, trudging to the finish line with resolve. Ten Ugandan recreational runners overall completed in Chicago.

His name is clear - Jacob Kiplimo. PHOTO/REUTERS

Next Stop: Cape Town

The clock doesn’t stop here. This Sunday, October 19, another Matooke crew — a collection of different running clubs including Kyewaggula and Pace Athletes, among others — descends on Cape Town, South Africa.

Alex Katende, Francis Matete, Anita Komukama, Brenda Naturinda, and Fiona Ssozi, among others, will take on the Cape Town Marathon, looking to also write their own life chapters. 21 overall will participate.

They might not match Kiplimo’s speed, but they share his spirit — running for pride, friendship, and that feeling of being part of something bigger.

Because for Uganda’s weekend warriors, every mile is a celebration — and every race, a reminder that they too are running in the footsteps of greatness.

Team Uganda (Matooke) results at Chicago Marathon - 42km

Men

Gadafi Ssali – 02:54:18 Christopher Musenze – 03:09:32 Moses Amone – 03:24:31 Paddy Mugambe – 03:31:28 Erasmus Katwebaze – 03:52:55 Benjamin Kiiza – 04:32:09 Christopher Olobo – 04:32:18 Eddie Bulega – 05:44:35

Women

Jacqueline Lutaaya – 04:50:29 Brenda Anena – 05:12:49

UP NEXT… Cape Town Marathon

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Start Time: 7:00 AM EAT

Team Uganda (Matooke) Runners

Men

Alex Katende Angelo Ngainizi Felix Musana Francis Matete Gordon Rukundo Isaac Ihumuza Jhutt Kanyogonya Julius Tumwesigye Justus Garandi Michael Kiwanuka Okot Michael Niyitegeka Steven Kakonge Tom Kabali Wilberforce Mulumba

Women

Anita Komukama Brenda Naturinda Dorothy Achan Fiona Ssozi Gloria Nakyajja (10km) Kissa Bella (21km) Yvonne Violet Akello