When recreational running met royalty
What you need to know:
When Jacob Kiplimo made history in Chicago on Sunday, Uganda’s recreational runners were right there — pounding the same pavements, breathing the same air, and carrying the same flag.
They ran the same course, felt the same biting wind, and crossed the same finish line — but one of them made history while the others made memories.
On Sunday, Uganda’s recreational runners — the ever-spirited Team Matooke — found themselves sharing the streets of Chicago with Jacob Kiplimo, who stormed to a historic 2:02:23 victory.
In doing so, the 24-year-old became the first Ugandan to win a World Marathon Major, the seventh-fastest man in marathon history, and a champion in only his second marathon, after finishing second in London in April.
And for recreational runners like Moses Amone, that proximity to greatness meant everything.
“Just know that these things now have levels,” he declared — a mock warning to his friend Julius Nkuraija, who could only watch on with his favourite drink in hand at his favourite joint back home.
“…This was a moment of one GOAT meeting another,” Amone finished, laughter rippling through the Team Matooke group chat that binds Uganda’s growing community of weekend warriors.
A selfie worth a thousand miles
Their photo with Kiplimo became an instant treasure — a blend of pride and proof that Uganda’s recreational running movement has found its stride on the global stage.
What started as local road runs and club challenges has turned into an adventure that now stretches from Kampala to Chicago, London, and next — Cape Town.
In Chicago, the evergreen Gadafi Ssali led Uganda’s 42km pack in 2:54:18, followed by Christopher Musenze (3:09:32) and Amone (3:24:31).
Paddy Mugambe (3:31:28) and Erasmus Katwebaze (3:52:55) weren’t far behind, while Benjamin Kiiza (4:32:09) and Christopher Olobo (4:32:18) finished almost together — with Eddie Bulega (5:44:35) closing the men’s gate behind him.
Among the women, Jacqueline Lutaaya (4:50:29) and Brenda Anena (5:12:49) ran with resilience and rhythm, trudging to the finish line with resolve. Ten Ugandan recreational runners overall completed in Chicago.
Next Stop: Cape Town
The clock doesn’t stop here. This Sunday, October 19, another Matooke crew — a collection of different running clubs including Kyewaggula and Pace Athletes, among others — descends on Cape Town, South Africa.
Alex Katende, Francis Matete, Anita Komukama, Brenda Naturinda, and Fiona Ssozi, among others, will take on the Cape Town Marathon, looking to also write their own life chapters. 21 overall will participate.
They might not match Kiplimo’s speed, but they share his spirit — running for pride, friendship, and that feeling of being part of something bigger.
Because for Uganda’s weekend warriors, every mile is a celebration — and every race, a reminder that they too are running in the footsteps of greatness.
Team Uganda (Matooke) results at Chicago Marathon - 42km
Men
Gadafi Ssali – 02:54:18
Christopher Musenze – 03:09:32
Moses Amone – 03:24:31
Paddy Mugambe – 03:31:28
Erasmus Katwebaze – 03:52:55
Benjamin Kiiza – 04:32:09
Christopher Olobo – 04:32:18
Eddie Bulega – 05:44:35
Women
Jacqueline Lutaaya – 04:50:29
Brenda Anena – 05:12:49
UP NEXT… Cape Town Marathon
Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Start Time: 7:00 AM EAT
Team Uganda (Matooke) Runners
Men
Alex Katende
Angelo Ngainizi
Felix Musana
Francis Matete
Gordon Rukundo
Isaac Ihumuza
Jhutt Kanyogonya
Julius Tumwesigye
Justus Garandi
Michael Kiwanuka Okot
Michael Niyitegeka
Steven Kakonge
Tom Kabali
Wilberforce Mulumba
Women
Anita Komukama
Brenda Naturinda
Dorothy Achan
Fiona Ssozi
Gloria Nakyajja (10km)
Kissa Bella (21km)
Yvonne Violet Akello