When steel meets spirit: Kavuma earns reward for a Lifetime of Service

For many, Ali Kavuma is a name tucked away in Uganda’s Olympic archives, a titan from a different sporting age. Gigantic in build and personality, Kavuma’s imposing physique could easily intimidate, but his heart has always been the softest in the room.

When the Fortebet Real Stars Sports Monthly Awards for September 2025 were announced, the journalists at Lazio Restaurant in Kololo on Tuesday applauded in acknowledgement as the 58-year-old weightlifting legend stepped up to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award — a moment that felt both overdue and poetic.

Kavuma’s career stretches across decades of sweat, sacrifice, and silent service to a sport that demands absolute discipline. From his Olympic days in Seoul 1988 and Atlanta 1996, to his tireless years as a coach and mentor, Kavuma’s name is carved into the steely foundation of Uganda’s sporting history.

Man behind the muscle

Born on May 30, 1967, Kavuma is a behemoth in every sense — physically powerful, mentally unbreakable, yet surprisingly gentle. “I would urge all athletes to maintain their discipline because if it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be here,” he told reporters shortly after receiving his award from Fortebet Real Stars Sports Agency CEO Isaac Mukasa.

His humility belies his achievements. Beyond his Olympic appearances, Kavuma was part of a golden generation of Ugandan weightlifters that included Joseph Kaddu, Fred Bunjo, and the late John Kyazze. Together, they laid the groundwork for the sport in a country where facilities were scarce – as many a time they trained under tree shades - and recognition even scarcer.

Life shaped by steel

After his competitive years, Kavuma transitioned into coaching, determined to leave the sport better than he found it. In 2003, his protégé Irene Ajambo made history when she won Uganda’s first-ever female weightlifting medal, a bronze at the All Africa Games in Abuja, Nigeria.

Kavuma’s coaching touch extended beyond Ajambo — he nurtured talents like Charles Ssekyaya and Moses Kimbowa, who both went on to grace international podiums – snatching, cleaning and jerking with ultimate precision.

Ali Kavuma in his weightlifting days.

Leaving his love

But as the 2000s unfolded, the realities of life hit hard. “Sport alone couldn’t sustain me,” Kavuma once confessed. In 2005, he made the difficult decision to relocate to Dubai, where he worked at Rapid Flight Shipping Company. It was a stark change from lifting weights to lifting cargo, yet his dedication and work ethic remained the same. “I did what I had to do to survive,” he said. “But I always knew I would return to weightlifting. It’s my calling.”

True to his word, when he returned to Uganda – not so long ago, he rejoined the sport’s leadership ranks and is currently serving as Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Uganda Weightlifting Federation (UWF). His mission now is clear — to rebuild the sport’s foundations and inspire the next generation.

“We need training facilities for the sport,” he urged during the Awards Ceremony. “Our athletes still train under poor conditions — that must change. The government, through National Council of Sports (NCS) and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), must ensure we get a proper platform for training and support.”

Recognition at last

At the September ceremony, Kavuma’s recognition stood as a reminder that Uganda’s sporting story is richer than the medals on the wall. Many a time, it’s about resilience. For a man who spent years away from the spotlight, the applause felt like redemption.

“I’m deeply grateful to Fortebet and the Real Stars team for remembering me,” he said with emotion. “This award reminds me that hard work never rusts. Weightlifting gave me everything — and I will keep giving back.”

Mukasa lauded Kavuma’s contribution, noting that the award was a celebration of legacy and inspiration. He also revealed that the awards’ cash prize will soon increase from Shs500,000 to Shs1m, thanks to the continued partnership between Fortebet and Jude Colour Solutions. “We believe in celebrating excellence and making sure our athletes feel valued for their achievements,” Mukasa emphasized.

Hot streak of winners

While Kavuma’s story carried the soul of the evening, the September awards also honoured some of Uganda’s finest active athletes who brought pride to the Pearl of Africa.

Yasin Nasser was the talk of the town after he and his co-driver Ali Katumba made history by winning the 2025 African Rally Championship (ARC) in Morogoro, Tanzania — ending Uganda’s 26-year wait since the late Charles Muhangi’s triumph in 1999. “It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said a jubilant Nasser. “Maybe it will hit us when we receive the title officially at the FIA Awards in December.”

In boxing, Muzamiru ‘King Kong’ Kakande roared back into the spotlight, earning the Real Stars Award for his Commonwealth Silver Super Welterweight title victory over Briton Kevin Reavell. His wife, Aminah Kakande, picked the award on his behalf, as he continues to plot his next bout.

The winners for the month of September.

On the football front, Hillary Mukundane of Vipers SC clinched the accolade after scoring the decisive goal that sent his club into the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. His all-important strike against African Stars of Namibia not only propelled Vipers forward but also cemented his reputation as a dependable defender with a goal-scorer’s instinct.

Enduring spirit of a champ

As the monthly recognition ceremony drew to a close, the applause lingered longest for Kavuma – and rightly so. The media crowded around him, firing questions at the gentle giant who once carried Uganda’s Olympic hopes on his broad shoulders and still lifts its sporting spirit today.

Even if you’re a hard-nosed narcissist, it is hard not to love Kavuma. He stood with a faint smile, his hands clasped around the beautifully-designed plaque that shimmered under the clear skies of the day.

“I know I may have been forgotten for a while,” he said softly, “But days like this remind me that what we built in the past still matters. I am overjoyed.”

And as days - maybe weeks - pass and the award moment truly sinks in, one thing is certain: Kavuma’s flame has been rekindled. With the renewed passion and hunger of a rookie, he will return to his UWF role determined not just to lift weights again, but to lift the nation’s sporting hopes once more.

KAVUMA AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Ali Kavuma

Born: May 30, 1967

Age: 58

Discipline: Weightlifting

Olympic Appearances: Seoul 1988 (Middle-Heavyweight), Atlanta 1996 (Heavyweight II)

Current Role: Current Chairman, UWF Technical Committee

Major Milestones:

· Represented Uganda at two Olympics and one Commonwealth Games

· Coached Uganda’s first female weightlifting medalist Irene Ajambo (2003 All-Africa Games)





FORTEBET REAL STAR AWARD

September Winners

Motorsport: Yasin Nasser

Boxing: Muzamiru “King Kong” Kakande

Soccer: Hillary ‘Bihogo’ Mukundane

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ali Kavuma