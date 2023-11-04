Who will be crowned king of the green?

Without a doubt, Coral Coatings Uganda International Open men's defending champions, Prisons Woodball Club, have thoroughly prepared for this year's tournament in Gulu and wrapped up their rigorous training sessions last week, naming their traveling team to Gulu University.



However, unexpected twists and turns may arise from other directions. While the back-to-back Nile Special USPA Player of the Year, Thomas Kedi, and last year's surprising champion, Derrick Ankunda, are lone wolves for Stroke and Ndejje University, respectively, teams like Ndejje Corporates, league runners-up Makerere University, and Kenyatta University could potentially shake up the competition. As the event reaches its climax on Sunday, the burning question remains: Who will emerge as the undisputed kings of the greens?

Prisons

Uganda Prisons Services Woodball Club is a treasure trove of talent, featuring exceptional players such as Daniel Apita, Isaac Ariho, Davis Wabusa, Crescent Rwanyombya, Samson Rugongeza, and Ladislas Mudingotto, among others. Their true strength lies in their teamwork. Since their establishment just last year, Prisons has consistently dominated men's team events, and this winning strategy remains unchanged. For them, the concept of teamwork reaches unparalleled heights.

Their teamwork was evident when, after clinching the team title at the Kenya International event in Kakamega earlier this year, Prisons deliberately chose to skip the final round where individual medals are awarded in favour of celebrating their collective achievement.

Throughout their month-long training at Uganda Christian University-Mukono, the focus has been on achieving victory for the team rather than seeking personal glory. Rugongeza, one of their key players, emphasised that while all teams are formidable, Prisons excel in strategic team planning to gain an edge over their opponents.

Ndejje Corporates

If there’s a team Prisons should be wary of, it’s Ndejje Corporates. Experience will count for the Ndejje side as all the named players have seen it all.

Furthermore, Ndejje has maintained its entire lineup from last year's event in Mbale. Notably, Wilson Musinguzi, the victor of the men's singles fairway competition, joins the evergreen coach/player Onesmus Atamba. Ndejje's strength is further bolstered by the additions of Geoffrey Towong and Michael Makoha.

It is clear that Ndejje Corporates are prepared to back up their words with actions and demonstrate their prowess on the greens in Gulu.

Makerere University

The reigning champions of the prestigious President's Cup, Makerere University, endured a heartbreaking loss in the league title race, ceding the title to Prisons by a mere three strokes. Their hunger for victory in Gulu is palpable.

Team captain Akram Matovu emphasises the importance of maintaining their composure and executing their game plan to perfection. He acknowledges that they placed undue pressure on themselves during the final day of the league and is determined to adopt a calm, and focused approach.

Makerere is primed for a spirited comeback and aims to leave no stone unturned.

"Our plan is to stay calm and play our best woodball,” Matovu said.

He will lead a talented roster that includes; Robert Kikulwe, Mohammad Kasibante, and Joel Jonathan Lipa, in their quest to outdo Prisons and claim the championship.

Kenyatta University

The biggest woodball-playing institutions in Kenya are Mount Kenya University and Kenyatta University. Having decided to compete in the Uganda International, Kenyatta University is never short of surprises.

One of their standout players is the well-known Peter Waweru Chege, a smart and cautious player who consistently challenges Ugandan opponents and gives them tough competition. A bronze medallist at the Beach Woodball World Cup in the fairway competition singles will be at the forefront of the Kenyan team's efforts in Gulu City.

Makerere University Business School

MUBS have had a fair share of financial issues with sports budgets but their title ambitions cannot be underlooked.

The pair of Ronald Mulindwa and Robert Mutiibwa lead the charge for Makerere University Business School. After the recently concluded Third Beach World Cup in Malaysia, where the pair played a pivotal part, Mubs is poised for a formidable challenge. Both players have been on the upward curve recently and with an aggressive game.

Coral Coatings Woodball Open

Last year's winners

Junior boys: Edward Katumba - BBA

Junior girls: Juliet Mbasige - BBA

Youth boys: Timothy Nokorach - Olan

Youth girls: Sarah Nakaweesi - Luzira SS

Men - stroke: Derrick Ankunda - Ndejje

Women - stroke: Christine Birungi - Ndejje

Corporates (W): Noeline Babirye - Kisubi

Corporate (M): Michael Musaazi – Kisubi

Team event (M): Prisons