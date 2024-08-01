Why Ogwel is a marked man

For over two weeks… Ah, no scratch that! For over five years, the sports fraternity has been watching quietly but in anticipation and interest over developments at the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The past 10 years have brought one big fight after another and the people running the sports regulatory body argue they are victims of their own success.

NCS’s major troubles started in 2014 when, under then general secretary Nicholas Muramagi, they tried to make themselves more relevant in the running of sport in the country. They went full throttle in enforcing the Statutory Instrument 2014, which required all federations to re-register under NCS. The catch there was that the government, through NCS, would then financially support recognized federations.

The funding started to come. The sports budget that was once in the regions of Shs300m in the 2000s, grew to just over Shs4bn for the financial year 2014/15 but the funds still remained meager to support the growing number of registered federations.

When Ogwel was appointed acting general secretary in 2018 after Muramagi faced a life threatening accident, he made “more money for federations” his tagline. It would be his success story but also the dagger that now seeks to claim him. No wonder there is an old adage that says trouble is larking not far away from achievement.

The money endeared him to many federation heads and a national teams’ meeting with President Yoweri Museveni accelerated Ogwel’s vision.

In that meeting, Fufa lobbied for Shs10b while other federations were granted Shs7b to share as the sports budget for 2018/19 grew to about Shs17.4b. Most of the federations whose funding went from zero, were pleased but those that had received government funding before for the national teams; like boxing, netball, football knew very well that there was more where that new windfall had come from. They just continued, and perhaps rightly, to advocate for more.

It is unsurprising that they are the federations that have had public run-ins with NCS over funds. Ogwel has never taken criticism and bad press lightly, in fact it makes him more guarded.

During this period, there have also been accusations of NCS officials deepening their pockets, especially during major Games. There were press reports on huge allowances for the officials, including one that had passed on, for the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics 2020 that were held in July 2021.

Such leaks apparently forced NCS to throw a ring around themselves. Their office is not as easily accessible as it was before and there are security cameras around to apparently monitor any physical leaking of information. Perhaps that is why there was little press about the Olympics 2024.

No government or Uganda Olympics Committee (UOC) has officially commented about athletes allowances. The available information on the $300 (about Shs1.1m) allowance per day for 15 days (totaling to about Shs17m) and the Shs100m prize money for gold medals came through a press release from the Games’ media attaché.

Ggoobi shocker

Despite all that, a new fight against Ogwel was started from elsewhere this time – a source we all did not see coming. A letter from Ministry of Finance permanent secretary Ramathan Ggoobi announced that general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel is ineligible to continue serving as the accounting officer of NCS. Ggoobi was referring to recommendations from the Auditor General (AG) and Internal Auditor General for the Financial Year 2024/25.

Ggoobi cited section 11 (2) (g) of the Public Finance Management Act 2015 Amended, which gives the Secretary to the Treasury mandate to “appoint or designate accounting officers in accordance with this Act, except that the Secretary to the Treasury shall not appoint or designate a person an accounting officer where, according to the report of an Internal Auditor General or the Auditor-General, that person has not accounted for the public resources or assets of the vote for a financial year.”

The financial year in question is not stated. The AG’s report from the financial year 2023/24 has not yet been made public. And if the cited recommendations are from previous years, then how was Ogwel let to serve and complete the recently concluded financial year?

“It could have been any year or even years,” one legal advisor told us.

“Usually they would take time to investigate before coming out with such recommendations,” he added.

Significantly, this is perhaps the first time that Ogwel’s resignation is being advocated for by someone above him.

Previously, Fufa has been in battle with him not to reduce their cut as given by the President or as ringfenced by Parliament when the budget was grown to Shs17b as mentioned before and Shs48b for the financial year 2022/23 respectively.

Boxing head Moses Muhangi has severally accused Ogwel of not giving the sport its worth while former netball president Sarah Babirye Kityo was more specific accusing Ogwel of taking kickbacks and asking the federation to account for money they had not taken for netball competitions in Namibia and South Africa in 2021.

Weaving through

All these issues came before Parliament and Parliamentary Committees in a bid to clean up NCS last year. In all scandals, the government largely sided with Ogwel. In the case of Fufa, the AG and later Attorney General insisted the NCS GS, as an accounting officer, had the authority to decide how the money was split among federations.

The Inspector General of Government (IGG)’s office tried to pin Ogwel for misappropriation of funds and even ordered him to declare his wealth and its sources, plus refund Shs100m of UNF money within seven days in April last year to the IGG’s asset recovery office. But this never happened and the Parliamentary recommendations that came after seemed to exonerate Ogwel.

Kityo’s case turned around in ways she did not expect around the same time. She was instead asked to step aside by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni with whom NCS had sought redress.

Apparently Kityo went to explain accountability issues in that meeting but was also caught off guard and tasked to explain issues of sex abuse in her office. She was also briefly taken to prison for her troubles, her issues became the subject of investigations by the Police’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and was eventually kicked out by her own international federation while Muhangi has uncharacteristically gone quiet after a stint in prison. He was also accused of not accounting properly for government funds.

It is from these cases and the AGs aforementioned recommendations that NCS actually cut funding for boxing and netball – previously priority sports – from Shs1b in 2021/22 to now Shs260m.

Parliament also largely recommended that most of the accounting troubles in sport stem from federations and not NCS. The Finance Management Act requires federations or those who receive government funding to account for it within 45 days of receiving it.

Parliamentarians argued that there was nothing in the Laws of the land that could force federations to account to NCS and actually recommended that the body signs Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the federations before funding them.

NCS has largely paid lip service to such recommendations and even some of their own. Ogwel has always said that with the trouble that brews around accounting for government money, it would be ideal for federations to have treasurers with an accounting background but this has never been enforced.

Deeper than Ogwel

In January 2023, NCS belatedly released a Monitoring and Evaluation report showing that most federations have the bare minimums to make their finances work; budgets and bank accounts but it is in having audited books of accounts that they draw the line. The figures showed then that 22 federations proved audits for 2017, 26 for 2018, 26 for 22 and 11 for 2020 hence the worrying concern that "the true financial life of the federations (NFs) cannot be ascertained to establish whether the NF has the capacity to absorb and account for bigger monies if extended to it."

Still, this did not stop NCS from extending funds to 38 federations in the financial year 2021/22. All 51 federations went on to get money for the financial year 2022/23.

Interestingly, Parliament had elected to increase the NCS budget this 2024/25 financial year. Despite his troubles, Ogwel is largely liked by Parliamentarians, especially those on the Budget Committee and those in the Public Accounts Committee. Some of these even travel for sports trips.

But President Museveni has recently asked for Parliament to reappropriate funds after citing issues of inflation of budgets by Parliamentarians and Accounting Officers.

The sports budget was one of those cut back to under Shs30bn and subsequently most federations will face a cut of at least 17 percent of the funds they were allocated in 2023/24. Ogwel had said that after ensuring federations have money, he was moving onto the next phase of infrastructure development but he could be halted in his tracks.

In a bid to save Ogwel, NCS chairman Ambrose Tashobya wrote to Ggoobi on July 30 saying his board had resolved to seek guidance from the First Lady, again, regarding the matter but then on August 1 wrote back saying the body’s Principal Senior Accountant Mohammed Waladde Baale had been appointed accounting officer.

How that pans out remains to be seen when Ogwel returns from the Olympic Games in Paris, France because it differs with the new Sports Act 2023, which requires the NCS general secretary to be the accounting officer of the body.

With the financial year just starting, it is clear that the sub-sector needs money and releasing it could boil down to certain legal gymnastics.

Timeline

2014: NCS start enforcement of Statutory Instrument

Budget grows to Shs4.4b

2017: Ogwel appointed Acting NCS GS

2018: Cranes, She Cranes, NCS officials meet Museveni

Budget grows to Shs17.4b

Ogwel appointed NCS GS

2021: Budget grows to Shs26b

2022: Budget grows to Shs48b

NCS earn Finance Ministry vote (money coming straight to NCS and not through Ministry of Education and Sports)

-Trouble escalates between NCS, UNF

2023: NCS wave through accounting scandals pushed by UBF, UNF

2024: NCS budget cut back to under Shs30bn