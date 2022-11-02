Why Sejjemba deserves respect after Pool King crown

Ibrahim Sejjemba is the new king of pool. It is a status sealed with indelible ink following his sublime performance in the Pool King/Queen Championship that concluded on Sunday night in Kansanga.

With four break and finishes, Sejjemba beat Azali Lukomwa a.k.a Hazard, 8-4 in a thrilling finale attended by a capacity crowd packed inside Cas Bar.

For quite a long time, Sejjemba has arguably been the best player in the country yet individual awards had eluded him! Sunday's triumph was just the second title under the belt after the Christmas Cup in 2018.

A well-rounded amiable player whom one can say is a cue-ball whisperer, he controls the white deliciously. It was partly that calm demeanor that saw him excel.

Sejjemba’s highlight-reel performances regularly take over social media feeds for any evening he presents shiny moves on the table. Sunday was not different.

After looking rusty in the qualifying rounds against less fancied opponents; Lawrence Ssengonge, Amos Mohammed and especially Ian Kazibwe in the last 16, Sejjemba was in a class of his own against the legendary Jonah Turigye, Simon 'Computer' Lubuulwa and national team captain Habib Ssebuguzi.

"Sejjemba deserves the title," pool legend Bob Menani said at the conclusion of the quarterfinals.

"He's done everything a champion needs to do, to be quite candid. He is remarkably talented, well-rounded, competitive while still being quite calm,” Menani said.

As luck would have it, crowd favourite Caesar Chandiga dropped out early at the hands of Ssebuguzi while defending champion Mansoor Bwanika did not survive day one of the three-day action.





Mutesi in beast mode

Rashida Mutesi, the younger sister of African champion Lukia Nayiga was in beast mode in another installment of finals between the sisters.

The dread-locked freestyle player beat her sister 7-4 to defend her title.

Mutesi, commonly known as Kikadde or The Beast, has not lost any local final since 2018 winning seven consecutive titles to continue her dominance.

Nayiga was in thrilling form especially in the semis where she had to overcome her archrival Sheila Ankah 6-5 in a game that was decided in the final frame. Ankah took a healthy 3-1 lead but collapsed as Nayiga pulled wins after another. But when the sisters met, the younger Mutesi took the day.





Pool King/Queen Championship

Finals Men: I. Sejjemba 8-4 A. Lukomwa

3rd place: H. Ssebuguzi 6-5 J. Kasozi

Women final: R. Mutesi 7-4 L. Nayiga