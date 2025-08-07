Winners to share Shs150m to Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

As the 2025 edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon draws closer, organizers are putting the final pieces together in a bid to serve a perfect meal.

The fourth edition of the event is slated for August 23 in Kasese and prize money is one of the components that have attracted elite runners in the past.

Standard Chartered Bank Uganda revealed on Tuesday that they would be injecting up to Shs150m towards prize money for the winners in the various categories.

In a dummy cheque handover ceremony held at the bank’s head office in Kampala Tuesday morning, Sanjay Rughani, the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, revealed that the marathon is the perfect platform for the bank to connect with its customers and Ugandans in general.

“This year, we’re proud to contribute UGX 150 million to support the Rwenzori Marathon, with the bulk going directly to prize money for elite, PWD and local athletes,” Rughani told the press.

He added: “Thanks to our partnership with the Rwenzori Marathon, many of our staff are now active runners. This sponsorship is changing lives – even within our bank. In the time that I have been traveling there, Kasese has transformed – from a quiet town to a destination that is now associated with running and opportunity. The marathon has elevated Kasese.”

This year’s top prize for the 42km winners (men and women) will stand at Shs10m, while winners of the 21km races will each walk away with Shs7m.

Additional cash prizes will be awarded to runners placing in the top six, to Persons With Disabilities as well as standout local athletes from Kasese, a program specifically designed to support talent from the host region.

Trees and Talent

Beyond the finish line, Standard Chartered will also plant trees as part of its climate action commitment, a tradition it has maintained since the first edition of the marathon.

The initiative supports both reforestation and the marathon’s broader vision of climate-conscious sports tourism.

“As a marathon, we care about what happens long after the crowds go home – from nurturing the next Abel Chelangat to restoring Uganda’s natural beauty. With partners like Standard Chartered, that vision becomes real,” said Amos Wekesa, the Marathon Team Lead.

The Rwenzori Marathon got World Athletics certification in 2024, making it a platform for elite runners to be scouted and also qualify for major events.

One of the outstanding beneficiaries from the certification is last year’s 42km winner Abel Chelangat, who used his official time from the World Athletics-certified course to qualify for the Porto Marathon.

He went on to win the race and is now signed by Adidas as part of their global marathon team.

This year’s edition, according to organizers Equator Hikes, has already attracted registration from elite and recreational runners across the world.

Runners from up to 35 countries have registered, with Kenya leading the race so far.

From the first edition that had 800 runners, the marathon recorded the highest number of runners in 2014, with up to 3700 descending on Kasese town. The numbers are expected to grow even bigger this year.

Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Inaugural edition: 2022

Edition: Third

Dates: August 23, 2025

Venue: Kasese

Fees: Shs60, 000 East African Community citizens, USD 60 for international runners