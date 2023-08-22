Woodball: Beachgoers interrupt play at Coco Beach

“You give us little money. I can even refund it and you leave,” shouted back one of the supervisors of Coco Beach in Entebbe to William Osire, the Uganda Woodball Federation technical manager. Folding his vast hands around his chest, the unnamed well-built officer in a white t-shirt uniform and black trousers stood still in the fairways as he momentarily stopped play.

This incident marked the pinnacle of a conflict involving players, a group of Indian visitors, and an official from Coco Beach on a Sunday during the penultimate round of the Beach Circuit, which was consequently disrupted.

Following the resolution of the situation, two fairways were forfeited to accommodate the guests who vociferously claimed their intent to make the most of their visit, rendering these fairways unsuitable for play.

The issue arose when one player urged the beachgoers to keep an eye on their children, who were playing dangerously close to the designated fairways. This action seemed to undermine the guests, leading to a confrontation.

The congestion at Coco Beach serves as a reminder of the considerable challenges that sports organisations face in securing space along the sandy shores of Entebbe.

Between the years 2019 and 2020, the water level of Lake Victoria experienced a notable increase, reaching an unprecedented height of 13.42 metres in May 2020. This exceeded the previous record of 13.41 meters, which had been documented back in 1964.

The rise in the lake's water levels resulted in the submersion of much of the sandy shoreline. In response, Beach Soccer relocated its operations to Mutoola in Mukono District, while other activities were to be held at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Woodball attempted to shift its operations to the white sand beach shores of Bunjakko in Mpigi District, but many teams complained about transportation costs. Ultimately, a last-minute agreement was brokered with Coco Beach, facilitated by Robert Wanyera, a pool player with a keen interest in sports.

Despite initial tensions between the sports participants and the guests, Wanyera committed to reaching an agreeable resolution. One solution proposed was to utilise a nearby sand beach on the Coco Beach property.

Woodball, which was initially associated with Sports Beach before it was renamed Spennah Beach, is deeply connected to the beach's identity. Notably, Spennah Beach hosted the 2019 Beach Woodball World Cup, with most activities taking place on the mentioned property section. However, changing ownership resulted in the closure of this section for ongoing redevelopment.

After a visit by a team comprising Woodball President Paul Mark Kayongo, Secretary General Collins Ssemmanda, and Osire, it was collectively decided that this alternative location could help mitigate conflicts between Woodball players and beachgoers.

“This is still a great site. If we can agree to play from here, I think it can help a lot in minimising the conflict between the woodball sports players and people who are enjoying their time out,” Kayongo remarked.

Although considered a temporary solution, Woodball faces challenges in securing funds for its planned permanent course. Efforts are being supported by the Chinese and Ugandan governments, aiming to construct a multi-purpose course in Garuga. However, financial constraints have impeded the initiation of the first construction phase.

Kikulwe rises

Notwithstanding the disruptions, the sand-based competitions remained competitive. Robert Kikulwe from Makerere University and Joan Nahurira from Ndejje University emerged as unexpected winners in both the men's and women's singles categories, respectively.

Neither had previously claimed a gold medal, and this victory marked a pivotal moment for Kikulwe's aspirations to join the national team. Additionally, Kikulwe, Jonathan Lipa, and Mohammad Kasibante had been a dominant team, and this success hinted at their potential to challenge more seasoned opponents.

For Nahurira, her triumph was an unforeseen stroke of luck. Despite struggling to arrange transportation to the beach, her coach Onesmus Atamba stepped in to support her.

“I was just lucky. But when I started playing, I wanted to do the best and I am happy I won this gold medal,” said Joan with her gold hanging from her thick beautiful neck.

Third woodball beach circuit

Selected results

Senior men singles

Robert Kikulwe (Makerere) - 41

Thomas Kedi (Stroke) - 41

Paul Kyabaggu (Ndejje) - 42

Senior women singles

Joan Nahurira (Ndejje) 46

Jackline Naula (Public SVC) - 46

Joyce Nalubega (Public SVC) - 47

Corporate singles - ladies

Nalwoga Babirye (Kisubi) - 43

Leon Nakamya (Kisubi) - 51

Doreen Amoding (Public SVC) - 51

Corporate singles - men

Jackson Masiga (Kisubi) – 42

Crispus Mukisa (Bugema) – 43

Peter Mutyaba (Public SVC) - 44