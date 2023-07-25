Woodball Cranes embark on quest for gold in Malaysia

The Woodball Cranes, a 15-man squad representing Uganda, are gearing up for the third Beach Woodball World Cup and Malaysia Open Championship set to kick off in Pahang, Malaysia, from July 25 to July 31.

The team, under the leadership of David Katende Ssemakula, is brimming with confidence as they prepare to upstage defending champions Chinese Taipei (Taiwan).

Woodball, a rapidly developing sport in Uganda, has received significant support from the government, enabling the team's participation in this delayed international event.

Head coach George Isabirye emphasised the dedication and hard work put into training. With three weeks of non-residential training followed by four weeks in camp, the team is primed and ready to compete.

Team captain, Onesmus Atamba has competed in seven previous championships with his crowning achievement being securing Uganda's first gold medal in the inaugural event held in Indonesia in 2017.

Speaking about the team prospects during Monday’s flag-off by the National Council of Sports (NCS) General secretary Bernard Ogwel, Atamba expressed belief in the team's ability to clinch the tile this time around.

"Our preparation has been meticulous, leaving no room for doubt. We are determined to bring the trophy home and make Uganda proud," Atamba said.

Chinese Taipei narrowly beat Uganda to the title in the previous edition at Spennah Beach (now Coco Beach in Entebbe in 2019. While both teams clinched six gold medals each, Chinese Taipei edged ahead with a better silver medal count.

However, the Woodball Cranes remain undeterred, confident that their comprehensive preparation will set them apart from the competition.

Uganda Woodball Federation has been grateful for the support from the government, which dates back to 2010 when Uganda hosted the University Woodball World Cup.

The President of the woodball federation, Paul Mark Kayongo, expressed his gratitude and stressed the importance of delivering strong performances to repay the government's backing.

"We are immensely grateful for the government's support, and we aim to show our appreciation through stellar performances on the international stage," Kayongo stated.

Ogwel, who represented the Sports Minister Patrick Ogwang at the pre-departure function, praised woodball for its exceptional growth over the past 15 years.