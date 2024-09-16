Woodball Cranes enter camp ahead of W. Cup

The woodball national team will undergo a three-week skills camp at the Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi District, ahead of the much anticipated 9th World Cup Woodball Championship scheduled for October 15-21, 2024, in Shaoxing City, China.

The team was briefed on Friday by the president of the Uganda Woodball Federation who handed the roles to coaches; George Isabirye and Benson Kanyesigye. The camp began on Sunday until October 4.

During the preparations, the team will also participate in intra-squad matches because of limited funds to play a planned international friendly with Kenya.

After the camp, the players will take a short break which allows them to participate in the Uganda Open scheduled for October 5-6 in Soroti City before travelling to China.

Isabirye also announced the duo of Daniel Apita Olima and Joan Mukoova as national team captains.

Mukoova, who served as the overall captain during the team’s recent trip to the 3rd Beach Woodball World Cup Championships in Malaysia, will be the assistant to Apita.

Speaking on his decision to name Apita as his captain, Isabirye felt the decision was straightforward.

“Apita was the logical successor to a legend like Atamba [Onesmus]. Atamba is in the team but he wished to remain just a team player. Apita leads the way with his mentality. For Mukoova, she has been there and knows all the players in the team so well."

Stay focused, Kayongo

Kayongo has asked players to be fully focused on woodball following limited funds to hold a complete team camp.

The national team needs in excess of $40,000 to take the team, which also comprises a youth side but are yet to receive government funding with the next quarterly allocation expected next month, days to the team's travel.

"We're a young sport. Your mind should be firmly focused on the tournament. We're doing everything possible to take the team to the World Cup. We haven’t got a clear commitment from the government that this team will be funded but we’re aware of our legacy as a sport,” a confident Kayongo, said.

Uganda, silver medallists at the last event in 2018, will want to improve their rankings at this year's event which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Satguru boost

Satguru Travel and Tours Uganda have offered S$4,000 in form of two return tickets for the team to China.

Roshan Supe, the Satguru Country Manager, who was interacting with woodball for the first time, said they are open to supporting activities that are committed to mobilising young people through their talent.

Satguru has in the past supported Fufa, volleyball, baseball, cricket and the National Council of Sports.

WOODBALL CRANES TEAM

Men: Thomas Kedi, Daniel Apita, Crescent Rwanyombya, Tonny Sekyeene, Edson Tumwine, Trevor Oming, Darry Gilles Amanyire, Delick Ankunda & Onesmus Atamba.

Women: Joyce Nalubega, Jackie Naula, Joan Mukoova, Sandra Nabaggala, Noeline Babirye, Christine Birungi, Sanyu Mirembe, Alverah Mukamarinda, Precious Namubiru & Lillian Zawedde.

Youth and Juniors: Jeremiah Tumuhimbise, Joshua Lomanat, Joseph Achilla, Calvin Cooper, Bliss Wamai, Shemiah Kibet, Martha Namulema, Susan Atwine, Praise Ahurira, Shanita Heri, Rema Remi and Davinia Awilli.

Team manager: Josephine Nantongo

Head coach: George Isabirye