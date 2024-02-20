Woodball embarks on growth to embrace new sports law

As most sports bodies start to conform to the requirements of the new sports law that mandate at least 50 percent coverage of their activities across the country, the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) has mapped out a strategy that will help them achieve the stringent requirements.

During Saturday’s 15th Annual Congress held at Namirembe Guest House the federation outlined plans that will enable them retain their status as a federation while still benefiting from government support.

Paul Mark Kayongo, the woodball president in Uganda and on the African continent, stated that woodball has inherent features that can allow it pass the test of registration with the government as a national sport.

“The federation has continued to gradually implement the new sports bill. Our plan is to continue establishing district associations in a bid to promote woodball in the different regions of the country,” Kayongo said.

Although woodball has found its way in various fora including the secondary schools and inter-university games as part of the medal programme, its reach in communities has been limited.

Kayongo noted that the sport has hubs in regions which will be used as a starting point to build district associations. At the moment, the existing district woodball associations are Lwengo, Mbale, and Gulu.

The law requires sports association activities to be present at a district level.

Foot soldiers

The woodball federation has assigned Julius Agaba, Gerald Kavuma, Sarah Mpiima, John Lubowa and William Osire the role of foot soldiers to organise district associations in 60 districts.

The preferred plan is to hold a capacity building training for administrators who are already involved in woodball in order to take the lead.

The congress approved the establishment of a constitution for associations that will be presented for approval.

“We’re confident of retaining our status and becoming a stronger federation reaching more people,” Kayongo emphasised.

With Shs2.6bn of their Shs5bn budget expected to be funded by the government this year, alignment is unavoidable for woodball which will present athletes to the Ninth World Cup Championship in Shaoxing, China this October. The federation got a major setback in their funding after the MoU with Ndejje University, which contributed up to Shs42m in 2023, expired last December.

Everyone must obey

David Katende Ssemakula, the National Council of Sports (NCS) Assistant General Secretary who attended the Congress as the chief guest, noted that the new law has started working after the NCS board was slashed from 11 members to seven.

“Changes must trickle down. Get ready to comply with the provisions of this law,” Katende said.

The law awaits statutory instruments from the Minister of Sports which will operationalise the law.

One of the major things sports federations/associations must comply with is re-registration after confirming presence in at least 50 percent of the districts by their activities.

The elaborate law that seeks to professionalise sports also looks at sports infrastructure, comprehensive leagues/championships, governance and a rewards scheme.

New members

During Saturday’s meeting, three new members were admitted to woodball bringing the current members to 54. The new members include Kampala University, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Gulu District Woodball Association.

Woodball members outside Central region