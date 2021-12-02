Woodball get Real Star nod at November awards

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • At the awards dominated by women athletes, only sensational cricketer Riazat Ali Shah and Jacob Kiplimo represented the male athletes at the podium during a ceremony at Route 256 Restaurant on Wednesday. 

It was a thumping victory for woodball as the game, similar to golf but without the use of iron and steel to hit the target ball, was recognised for the first time since the awards inception in 2019.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.