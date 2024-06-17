Woodball: Mpoma Girls win fourth title in a row

Mpoma Girls have been crowned ICPAU Juniors Woodball Champions for a record fourth year in a row after lifting this year's championship in Lwengo District on Saturday.

Mpoma clinched the victory they badly needed to pip strong contenders Our Lady of Africa, Luzira SS and Iganga SS by four strokes to win their fifth trophy in six years.

Co-hosted by St. Mary's Kitooro and Philips Foundation in Kyazanga Town, the 14th edition of the championship saw a thrilling finish.

Rising star Martha Namulema played a pivotal role, securing a silver medal with 45 strokes. She trailed only Luzira SS's Emilly Tasumba, who finished with an impressive 42 strokes. Victoria Masubika of Iganga SS rounded out the top three with 48 strokes.

Mpoma's triumph was a true team effort. Rececca Ajambo, Susan Atwine, and Praise Ahurira combined scores of 50 strokes each, proving their collective strength.

"Everyone played for each other and I am happy for such a performance," Games Teacher Prossy Nankya, said.

In a season that was notable for a record 120 girls, Mpoma arrived in Kyazanga Town hot favourites. But Nankya acknowledged the competition had grown which made this victory sweet.

“However, we continuously develop top athletes who consistently demonstrate our commitment to excellence,” she said.

Praise Ahurira of Mpoma Girls School.

Olan deny Airforce

Airforce' Giles Amanyire emerged victorious in the youth singles with 45 strokes, an impressive nine strokes under par. Despite his individual triumph, it was Our Lady of Africa Namilyango (OLAN) that clinched the team gold with a total of 194 strokes.

"My goal is to be the best woodball player Uganda has ever seen," Amanyire revealed. "I constantly motivate myself and train independently. During team training sessions led by Coach Timothy Ssuuna, I push myself even harder."

However, Emmanuel Ekayu of OLAN, who got 46 strokes, one better than his teammate Henry Kasumba, emphasised the significance of teamwork.

"Winning as a team is an incredible feeling. This victory strengthens our bond as a unit. We will continue to strive for excellence and bring pride to our school," he said.

Glory, glory Shekinah

It was a close contest in the primary schools girls' category as Shekinah Glory International School from Mbale won the championship for the first time. Shekinah accumulated 111 strokes with Davinia Awili leading their cause with 24 strokes. Teammate Shanita Heri Chebet won bronze, also with 24 strokes, the same as Hilda Glory Nasssimbwa of Kyanzanga Modern, who took silver from a pool of 75 participants.

But combined better performances from Jessy Blessing (30) and Remmy Nyiramugisha (33) put them ahead with one stroke ahead of second-placed Kyazanga Modern who accumulated 112 strokes. Nakateete Model and Ahmadiyya-Njeru tied in the third place on 123 strokes.





Bullish Kyazanga

Kyazanga Modern had a standout performance accumulating 88 strokes as they won the Junior boys title. Jeremiah Tumuhimbise, last year's individual gold medallist, defended his title with 19 strokes which he combined with Rahim Tusubira (20), Isaac Matsiko (24) and Stuart Mugema (25) for team gold.

Shekinah were in second place 14 strokes behind Kyazanga. Hosts St Mary's Kitooro took bronze.





ICPAU Juniors Woodball Championship

Top three results

Men: Youth singles

Giles Amanyire (Airforce) 45

Emmanuel Ekayu (OLAN) - 46

Henry Kasumba (OLAN) - 48

Women: Singles youth

Emilly Tasumba (Luzira SS) - 42

Martha Namulema (Mpoma) 45

Victoria Musubika (Iganga SS) 48

Women: Junior singles

Davinia Awili (Shekinah) - 24

Hilda Nassimbwa (Kyazanga Modern) - - 24

Shanita Chebet (Shekina) – 24

Men: Junior singles

Jeremiah Tumuhimbise (Kyazanga) - 19

Rahim Tusuubira (Kyazanga) - 20