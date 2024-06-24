Woodball: National team trials heat up for World Cup

Excitement and anticipation are swirling among woodball players as the tentative squad for the upcoming Woodball World Cup in Shaoxing, China, has been announced.

32 players have been shortlisted and will face off in national team trials ahead of the World Cup, scheduled for October 15-21, 2024. Eight players per gender will qualify for the final squad.

Uganda will be aiming to improve on their silver medal performance at the 2018 World Cup held in Thailand.

A statement by Uganda Woodball Federation General Secretary Collins Ssemmanda confirmed that all shortlisted players are expected to attend the three training camps starting this weekend.

The selection committee employed a meritocratic approach, with the top 12 players chosen based on their performance in past events. An additional four players received special invites.

These selection events include: Kyambogo Open, Ndejje Open, Buganda Land Board National League, President's Cup, Uganda Open, Women's Day Championship, and the Professional League of Woodball (PLoW).

Samson Rugongeza of Prisons digs the ball out of the bunker at Makerere University during the league outing last season

Reigning league MVPs Thomas Kedi and Joyce Nalubega have already secured their spots ahead of the final team announcement on July 31.

Prisons, Ndejje dominate

All four starters of league defending Prisons Daniel Apita, Abednego Okello, Samson Rugongeza and Crescent Rwanyombya have been shortlisted for the trials which are regarded as the most fair selection process in previous years. But two men; Ronald Mulindwa and Israel Muwanguzi, who were part of the squad to the third Beach World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia have been dropped.

Among the shortlisted, Onesmus Atamba stands out with the most points (208) due to consistency in past events. However, Rugongeza is a player to watch. Despite being dropped from the National Team last year for missing camp, he has shown remarkable consistency and is hungry for a World Cup spot.

"The World Cup has been our target. We now have a chance to fight for our places on the final squad," said Rugongeza, highlighting the team's shared ambition. He and his Prisons teammates have already begun personal training to secure their places.

The final squad promises a twist, with veteran Brian Gwaka in excellent form alongside Okello and Moses Agaba.

With a mix of experience and rising talent, the women's trials promise to be equally captivating. Ndejje University dominates the shortlist with five players, including beauty queen Acio Linda Abong, Sanyu Mirembe, captain Alverah Mukamarinda, Dorah Nabale, and Joan Nahurira.

However, Rashida Idris Netese, returning grass queen Sandra Nabaggala, and wildcard Noeline Nalwoga Babirye are sure to challenge for selection.

Woodball World Cup

October 15-21, 2024

Shaoxing, China

Summoned players

Men: Moses Agaba (KU), Darry Gilles Amanyire (Airforce SS & KU), Derrick Ankunda (Ndejje), Daniel Apita (Prisons), Onesmus Atamba (Ndejje Corporates), Brian Gwaka (Mubs), Robert Kikulwe (Makerere), Jackson Masiga (Kisubi Corporates), Akram Matovu (Makerere), Robert Mutiibwa (Mubs), Abednego Okello (Prisons), Trevor Oming (Stroke), Samson Rugongeza (Prisons), Crescent Rwanyombya (Prisons), Tony Sekyene (KIU), Edson Tumwine (UNIK).