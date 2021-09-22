Woodball ready for international return after two years

By George Katongole More by this Author

Uganda’s national woodball team will return to international action, little after two years after the coronavirus pandemic froze sporting action. Uganda’s last international appearance was during the Beach Woodball World Cup in Entebbe in 2019.

Uganda will field an 8-man team to the second Africa Woodball Championship which will be held at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Nairobi between November 3-8 to compete against Tanzania, South Sudan, Eritrea, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Zanzibar, Rwanda, Burundi and hosts Kenya.

Paul Mark Kayongo, the president of the Uganda woodball federation said the decision was prompted by the fact that the Covid-19 situation is easing due to the preventive measures in place.

“This is going to be our first international tournament since we missed the World Cup in 2020 in Malaysia. There are positive solutions in place including vaccination and our decision was solidified by these positive changes,” Kayongo said.

Action has been intermittent with only two major events held this year including the first Corporate League held at Makerere University Business School and the Kyambogo Play Safe Open. In the second half of the year, three major tournaments have been held but virtually.

Even though team selection would present a headache with little action locally, the technical team opted for the top ranked players to make the team to Nairobi for the title defence Uganda won in 2019.

Onesmus Atamba leads the men’s team that also includes Brian Gwaka, Ronald Mulindwa and Israel Muwanguzi. The four-man women squad includes Joan Mukoova, Joyce Nalubega, Christine Birungi and Charity Nagaba.

The national team is currently undergoing training with the second Corporate Circuit at Bugema on Sunday and Uganda Open at Uganda Christian University, Mukono on October 9-10, the last events to gauge the preparedness of the team.

“Mainly preparations have been virtual but we intend to have athletes in camp and ensure they have vaccinated while strictly observing Standard Operating Procedures as recommended by the government. Definitely we shall present a strong team and I am hopeful everyone selected will contribute positively,” said Kayongo. The National council of Sports (NCS) will foot the bills for mandatory testing of all players and officials involved in the preparations.

Individual clubs can also field teams in the Kenya International Open. But all participants have been cautioned on getting vaccinated before planning the trip to Kenya.

