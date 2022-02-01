Woodball strides get the perfect NCS tonic

Well in. Kayongo issues a certificate to new members Bukalabi PS. PHOTOS/GEORGE KATONTOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The cost is a whopping $7.5m (about Shs26b) for the facility expected to be completed ahead of the 2024 World Cup.
  • Kayongo expressed frustration member associations on how some of them treat the issue of subscription.

The National Council of Sports (NCS) have thrown their weight behind the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF), a body that boasts of 14 fruitful years.
Apart from football that takes a Shs10b cut  off the Shs25b sports budget, other priority is placed on medal-winning athletics and netball as well as basketball and boxing.
While attending last Saturday’s annual congress of UWbF in Namirembe, Kampala, Patrick Ogwel, NCS general secretary, said woodball offers value for the government money in terms of accountability and performance.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.