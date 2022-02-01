Woodball strides get the perfect NCS tonic

The National Council of Sports (NCS) have thrown their weight behind the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF), a body that boasts of 14 fruitful years.

Apart from football that takes a Shs10b cut off the Shs25b sports budget, other priority is placed on medal-winning athletics and netball as well as basketball and boxing.

While attending last Saturday’s annual congress of UWbF in Namirembe, Kampala, Patrick Ogwel, NCS general secretary, said woodball offers value for the government money in terms of accountability and performance.

“We have never got any queries from the office of IGG regarding the finances of woodball. That gives us confidence,” Ogwel said.

“Woodball is also winning medals for the country. They have represented us well at all international events becoming the best country in Africa. Their strategy answers our call for support. By becoming a priority sport, they can easily plan for that money.”

Big plans

Patrick Kayongo, the UWbF president, said all their efforts will be geared toward international events while progressing with the woodball multi-purpose course in Entebbe.

The UWbF has already acquired 7.5 acres of land in Garuga which can accommodate a world class course with 24 fairways while also offering a hand to other sports that can use its indoor hall, swimming pool and accommodation.

Kayongo said all relevant development plans have been endorsed.

The cost is a whopping $7.5m (about Shs26b) for the facility expected to be completed ahead of the 2024 World Cup.

Presenting this year’s budget, UWbF treasurer Sarah Mpiima Nakajubi said of the Shs1.55b required, Shs265m will be spent on the development project.

Kayongo explained that most of the funding is expected from the government and the Chinese Embassy.

Last year, the government supported woodball to a tune of Shs136.9m. It was the single largest source of funding with Ndejje University chipping in Shs56.9m.

Woodball’s other big funders, the Chinese Embassy, did not offer money because of the Covid pandemic that saw limited sporting activity but invested in infrastructure development with two woodball manufacturing machines.

Ogwel said government funding is not guaranteed all the time but woodball’s approach to create other channels, especially its own home, is more sustainable.

“In future, government will not give you money but capital for infrastructure so sustainability is key,” he added.

Going forward . . .