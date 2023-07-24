Woodball team flies out with high hopes

In an eagerly awaited return to the world stage, Uganda's woodball team is gearing up to compete in the third Beach World Cup and Malaysia Open championship. However, the road to this prestigious tournament has been anything but smooth.

The Covid-19 pandemic twice postponed the event, creating additional obstacles for the team. Nevertheless, they remain determined to seize the opportunity and aim for victory against formidable opponents like Chinese Taipei (Taiwan).

The team's preparations have been supported by the government, which has provided a month-long camp at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi. This extended training period has not only honed their tactical and technical skills but has also strengthened the team's bond.

Head coach George Isabirye expressed his appreciation for the camp, highlighting how such interactions were previously lacking, particularly for younger players.

“In the past we didn’t have such an interaction which left young players isolated. The time we had together with all players was helpful for players to understand the team dynamics while appreciating what it means playing for the national team,” Isabirye said.

Amid the excitement, there is also a sense of nostalgia for the sport. Uganda laments the loss of the founder Prof Ming-Hui Weng, who unfortunately passed away during the pandemic. Had the World Cup taken place in July 2020 as initially planned, the team would have had the opportunity to be received by the visionary founder.

The passing of time has also brought significant changes to the team's composition. Michael Musaazi, who began playing woodball in 2022, for instance, would not have been part of the team, and Florence Mukoya, who was then a student, is now a mother.

Go for gold

As the team prepares to depart for Malaysia, Paul Mark Kayongo, the president of the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF), stressed the importance of putting up an excellent performance to repay the government's faith in them.

“Government has been kind to us. We have been in camp for a full month and that means we have to put up a good performance,” Kayongo said before the commencement of the President’s Cup at Makerere University.

The players are hopeful that their efforts will be recognised with financial appreciation, given that netball players heading to South Africa have each been promised financial support of Shs10m for participating in the World Cup.

Despite the financial disparities, the woodball team is united in their goal to bring glory to their nation. They yearn for the chance to meet President Museveni and proudly present him with the coveted trophy upon their return.

“I am looking to that day when we can meet President Museveni for a handshake,” Ronald Mulindwa said.

Today, as the team is flagged off at the NCS headquarters, they embark on a journey that will take them through Ethiopia and Singapore before finally landing in Malaysia.

The hosts, Malaysia, Uganda, Hong Kong, China, Chinese Taipei, Korea, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Kenya are the other expected teams.

Bank of Uganda trio of Josephine Nantongo, William Osire and talented Kenneth Mutungisa will represent Uganda in the corporate category of the Malaysia Open.

Travelling team

Men: Thomas Kedi, Ronald Mulindwa, Robert Mutiibwa, Onesmus Atamba, Michael Musaazi & Israel Muwanguzi.

Women: Joyce Nalubega, Joan Mukoova, Christine Birungi, Florence Mukoya, Lillian Zawedde & Jackie Naula.

Bank of Uganda: Josephine Nantongo, William Osire and Kenneth Mutungisa.

Head coach: George Isabirye

Asst. Coach: Eric Enabu

Team manager: Grace Orone