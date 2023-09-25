Woodball trophy safely in Prisons hand

The Uganda Prisons Woodball Club clinched the Buganda Land Board (BLB) Woodball League championship, securing their second consecutive title after two seasons in the top division during Saturday's climax at Makerere University main grounds. On the thrilling final day, they outwitted championship chasers Makerere University with a resounding 3-0 victory.

Heading into the final day, Prisons faced the daunting task of defeating second-placed Makerere, who had a game in hand, to claim the championship. They remarkably rose to the occasion.

In earlier matches, Isaac Ariho and Crescent Rwanyombya dominated KIU 7-0, while the duo of Daniel Apita and Samson Rugongeza secured a decisive 3-0 win for Prisons in the doubles.

Following this win, they notched another 3-0 victory against Kisubi Corporates, setting the stage for their must-win showdown against Makerere. In this match, Prisons strategically deployed Apita and Rwanyombya in the singles, while Ariho joined Rugongeza in the doubles. The singles match was evenly contested, but a victory in the doubles propelled Prisons to a 2-1 win, igniting jubilation among the players.

Experience counts

Ladislas Mudingoto, the team's spokesman, attributed their victory to experience.

"We came into the final day with a margin of two points yet Makerere had a game in hand. The only thing we had to do was to defeat them and thank God we managed to beat them. In woodball, experience matters a lot in game-day situations. That's why we made changes in the line-up," Mudingoto said.

Makerere University has been steadily rising in previous seasons giving hope to the team captain Akram Matovu.

Although he was disappointed in their loss, citing the pressure, he is hopeful.

"We came to the final match against Prisons needing a win. That put us under a lot of pressure, especially in the doubles. If we had relaxed, maybe we would have won. But everyone knows how good we are and we shall bounce back stronger," said Matovu.

Public Service untouchable

The women’s championship was dramatic as well. The Ministry of Public Services (MoPS), who have put up a thumping performance throughout the season needed a miracle on the final day to win with a difference of two points.

MoPS took the title with 38 points while Ndejje Corporates and Ndejje University on 36 points each. MoPS boasted talented players like Joyce Nalubega, Sophia Namuddu, and Christine Birungi, which contributed to their success.

Fred Turyakira, the overall team captain, expressed his excitement at winning the title in their debut season.

"We are very happy because we have set the bar high," Turyakira, who is credited for introducing the sport to the Ministry, said.

Alverah Mukamarinda, the captain of Ndejje University, recounted their ambition to win the league from the start. She regretfully recalled losing a crucial game to MoPS after leading 4-1, which contributed to their championship miss.

"When we went for our first game against MoPS, we needed to win 3-0 but we won by 2-1. It feels bad because I lost my game to Nalubega after leading 4-1 and she came from behind to win 6-4," Mukamarinda said.

At that time Ndejje was in the lead with one point but Mubs dashed their hopes with a 2-1 win in their second game.

"From that point, it was game over for us. It feels so bad losing from such a position. We need to learn how to handle the pressure and believe in ourselves," she said.

BLB Woodball League

Selected results - men

KIU 0-3 Prisons

Prisons 3-0 Kisubi Corporates

Ndejje 0-3 Makerere University

Makerere 1-2 Ndejje Corporates

Prisons 2-1 Makerere University

Zoe 0-3 Makerere University

SELECTED RESULTS - WOMEN

KIU 0-3 Ndejje Univ

IUIU 0-3 MoPS

Ndejje 1-2 Mubs

MoPS 1-2 Ndejje Corporates

Makerere 0-3 Ndejje Univ

Ndejje Univ 2-1 MoPS

PLAYER RANKINGS - MEN

Thomas Kedi (Stroke) - 17

Daniel Apita (Prisons) - 17

Geoffrey Towong (Ndejje Corporates) - 16

DOUBLES

M. Kasibante/A. Matovu - 18

T. Suuna/E. Twesigye - 16

J. Masiga/D. Mutebi (Kisubi) 8

PLAYER RANKINGS - WOMEN SINGLES

Noeline Nalwoga (UNIK) -15

Florence Mukoya (Mubs) - 14

Lillian Zawedde (Ndejje Corporates) - 14

DOUBLES

A. Nakyazze/S. Tendo (Mak) - 15

M. Sanyu/J. Nahurira (Ndejje) - 14