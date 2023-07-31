Woodball: Uganda women secure silver in Malaysia

30 silver coins were enough to lead Jesus to Calvary yet silver was not enough to hand Uganda women victory at the Beach Woodball World Cup Championships which concluded on Sunday in Pahang, Malaysia.

Uganda, who finished second behind Chinese Taipei during the second edition of the championship at Entebbe in 2019, had Christine Birungi to thank for the bronze in the stroke competition with 71 strokes, four behind eventual winner Siriwan Kangkeeree of Thailand.

After trailing in sixth place during the initial rounds, Birungi rallied and scored 23 in the final, securing a total of 71 strokes. Her performance was commendable as she managed to outdo Nattathida Meanthod of Thailand, who also finished with 71 strokes, to clinch the bronze.

Lillian Zawedde, another strong contender for Uganda, unfortunately, ended up in sixth place with 24 strokes in the final round.

However, the combined efforts of the super four ladies, including Jackline Naula (51), Florence Mukoya (54), and Lillian Zawedde (47), contributed significantly to the team’s overall success, helping them secure a silver medal.

"I remained focused because the people ahead of me were still in sight," Birungi said.

She was trailing the preliminary leader, Zheng, Xinag-Hua of Chinese Taipei by three strokes.

Joan Mukoova's outstanding performance earned Uganda another bronze medal in the fairway singles category.

Uganda's men narrowly missed a podium finish, securing a commendable fourth place in the team stroke competition. Israel Muwanguzi impressed with a 12th-place in the singles event and emerged as the sole finalist from Uganda. Teaming up with Michael Musaazi, Muwanguzi achieved a sixth-place finish in the doubles.

In the mixed-stroke doubles, the pair of Robert Mutiibwa and Lillian Zawedde secured fifth place with 71 strokes. Similarly, Ronald Mulindwa and Florence Mukoya secured a seventh-place finish in the mixed doubles stroke event with 74 strokes.

We can do more

While proud of their achievements, head coach, George Isabirye, expressed some disappointment, feeling they could have secured the gold medal. Isabirye attributed their performance to a change in plans, which affected their team dynamics. The limited number of players forced them to split between stroke and fairway competitions.

"I am proud of these medals although we could have got gold. The rules prevented us from having some of our senior players because of a tight schedule," Isabirye said.

Isabirye blames the change of plan for affecting his team's performance.

The World Cup, which was billed to be a tight contest with top playing countries; Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong present, small delegations were always going to find the going tough.

Representing Uganda in the Malaysia Open, part of the World Cup tournament, Josephine Nantongo shared insights into the challenges they faced. The significant time zone difference of +5 hours, along with unfamiliar Asian food and challenging fairways, proved to be hurdles for the team. Notably, four of the fairways on Course A featured steep mounds at the gate, adding to the complexity of the game.

"There is a big difference between what we do and what we have met here. Woodball is growing rapidly and the competition is really tough. We did our best but it was not just good enough," Nantongo said.

Beach Woodball W. Cup 2023

Fairway - men

Gold - Ivan Bimantara (Indonesia)

Silver - Peera Chaisongkran (Thailand)

Bronze: Peter Waweru (Kenya) & Har Cheuk Kin (Hong Kong)

Fairway - women

Gold - Thanchanok Sareepan (Thailand)

Silver - Chan Tsz Ying (Hong Kong)

Bronze: Joan Mukoova (Uganda) & Hassan Norhisham (Malaysia).

Team stroke - men

1. Chinese Taipei - 159

2. Thailand - 162

3. Hong Kong - 178

4. Uganda - 195

Team stroke - women

1. Thailand - 184

2. Uganda - 200

3. Chinese Taipei - 205

Stroke competition men single

1. Hong Shih-Jie (C. Taipei) - 55

2. Kittiphan Pongsane - 56

3. Peeraphon Sararat - 59

12. Israel Muwanguzi - 75

Stroke women single

1. Siriwan Kangkeeree (Thailand) - 67

2. Zheng Xinaghua (C. Taipei) - 69

3. Christine Birungi (Uganda) - 71

6. Lillian Zawedde (Uganda) - 73

12. Jackline Naula (Uganda) - 78

Stroke men double

1. Tzu-Ching/Qian (C. Taipei) - 58

2. Pongsane/Kongopolprom (Thailand) - 60

3. Srisamoot/Sararat - 66

6. M. Musaazi/I. Muwanguzi (UG) - 73

Stroke women double

1. Kangkeeree/Thongmin (Thailand) - 59

2. Wang-Yu/Zheng (C. Taipei) 65

3. Loo/Aniah (Malaysia) - 67

4. J. Naula/C. Birungi (UG) - 69

Stroke mixed double

1. Sirisilanan/Khaodee (Thailand) - 61

2. Sheng-Chieh/Chen-Pei (C. Taipei) - 63

3. Wichapanphak/Meanthod (Thailand) - 66

5. R. Mutiibwa/L. Zawedde (UG) - 71